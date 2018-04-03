The global inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters



The IVCF is a type of vascular filter that is inserted into the inferior vena cava to prevent blood clots from moving from the veins in the legs and pelvis to the lung, which can lead to life-threatening pulmonary embolism (PE).



Technavio's analysts forecast the global inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Argon Medical Devices

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Boston Scientific

• C. R. Bard

• Cook Medical



Market driver

• Increasing incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE)

Market challenge

• High cost of the IVCF devices and procedures

Market trend

• Technological advances

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



