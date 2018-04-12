NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The insect pest control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05%

The global insect pest control market is projected to grow significantly from USD 13.10 billion in 2017 to USD 17.60 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.05%. The insect pest control market is driven by government regulations on food hygiene, public health, and environmental health and the growing public awareness; the need to improve service quality for customers is expected to provide an impetus for innovative pest control solutions. Lack of skilled technicians and delayed regulatory approval process for chemical products in different applications (such as residential, commercial, and industrial areas) have been considered as restraining factors for the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04985913



Commercial & industrial segment dominated the insect pest control market

The profound need for professional pest control solutions has been significant among customers in this sector, especially for food manufacturing and hospitality sectors in urban areas, to maintain a hygienic environment for the control of cockroaches, bedbugs, flies, and mosquitoes.



Biological control is projected be the fastest-growing control method during the forecast period

The declining demand for chemical products, in terms of effectiveness towards pests, has slowly shifted the focus on microbial products such as Bacillus thuringiensis and microbial extracts, which have been proved to be effective on insect vectors without much development of insecticide resistance.



North America: The largest market for insect pest control products and services

North America accounted for the largest share in 2016 due to its significant growing demand in both commercial and residential applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2017 to 2023 due to the stringent need for commercial establishments and industrial sectors (such as food processing, food service industries, and tourism sectors) to comply with pest control regulations within their premises.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type – Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 35%, Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation – C level- 26%, Directors- 19%, Others- 55%

• By Region – Asia Pacific- 36%, Europe- 21%, North America- 17%, RoW- 26%



The market is dominated by key players such as Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), ADAMA (Israel), Rentokil Initial (UK), Ecolab (US), The Terminix International Company (US), Arrow Exterminators (US), Ensystex (US), and Rollins (US).



Research Coverage:

• This study estimates the global insect pest control market, in terms of value, till 2023, segmented on the basis of insect type, application, control method, and region.

• It offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of this market with reference to the competitive landscape, and the preferred development strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements to gain a larger share of the market.

• It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and the key issues of the market.

• It covers various important aspects of the market. These include analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value and volume, and future trends in the insect pest control market.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape mapping and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the insect pest control market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on insect pest control offered by the top players in the market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and growth strategies in the insect pest control market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the application markets for insect pest control across various regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the insect pest control market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market share, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the insect pest control market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04985913



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-insect-pest-control-market-is-projected-to-grow-significantly-from-usd-13-10-billion-in-2017-to-usd-17-60-billion-by-2023--growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-05-300629006.html