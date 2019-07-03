The global instrument transformer market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Instrument Transformer Market: About this market

Instrument transformers are used in power distribution systems for the measurement of electrical quantities such as current, voltage. Frequency and power consumption. Our instrument transformer market analysis considers sales generated from the adoption of instrument transformers for measurement and protection. Our analysis also considers the sales of instrument transformers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the protection segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in the switchgear market will play a significant role in the protection segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global instrument transformer market report looks at factors such as the growing investments in electric power systems, rising demand from industrial end-users for metering and load management, and replacement demand from existing sites in power transmission and distribution and industrial sector. However, the replacement demand for instrument transformers served by many unrecognized vendors, growing use of current and voltage sensors, and poor financial health of power sector in markets such as India and Pakistan may hamper the growth of the instrument transformer industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03992028/?utm_source=PRN

Global Instrument Transformer Market: Overview

Growing investments in electric power systems

There is an increase in investments in smart grids and solar and wind power plants due to the declining cost of renewable energy technology. This drives the need for power transformers, switchgear, and metering equipment. Instrument transformers are required for protective relays to protect electrical equipment and metering devices. This is driving the demand for instrument transformers, which will subsequently lead to the expansion of the global instrument transformer market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

CBM of instrument transformers

The failure of electromagnetic circuits in instrument transformers can damage the capital-intensive electric equipment. This is encouraging vendors to develop instrument transformers that allow condition-based monitoring (CBM) to prevent faults and failure in specific parts. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global instrument transformer market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading instrument transformer manufacturers, that include ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Also, the instrument transformer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

