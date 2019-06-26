NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Intravenous fluid bags are used for delivering medications intravenously. Technavio's intravenous fluid bags market analysis considers the use of intravenous fluid bags in hospitals, home healthcare, and others. Our analysis also considers the use of intravenous fluid bags in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hospitals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of specialized medical equipment will play a significant role in the hospitals segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global intravenous fluid bags market looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, widespread availability, and affordability of IV fluid drugs, and increasing use of disposable IV fluid bags. However, health risks associated with the use of IV fluid bags, availability of counterfeit products, and the intense competition and pricing pressure among key vendors may hamper the growth of the intravenous fluid bags industry.



To avoid cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections, and to reduce costs associated with healthcare, end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, ASCs, and clinics are increasingly adopting disposable IV fluid bags. Disposable IV fluid bags also gaining popularity in blood bank centers to meet emergency blood infusion requirements. Disposable IV fluid bags are also used for separating blood components such as plasma and platelets to treat various blood-borne diseases. The growth of the healthcare sector across the world has significantly increased the use of IV fluid bags. This is expected to drive the growth of the global intravenous fluid bags market size at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Vendors in the market are consistently improving the features of their products. They are developing specialized IV fluid bags that can withstand low temperatures without compromising on the safety of the patient. Several vendors are offering customized IV fluid bags to provide personalized therapeutic solutions. Many such product innovations in the development of IV fluid bags will have a positive impact on the market's growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of quite a few players, the global intravenous fluid bags market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several intravenous fluid bags manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., and Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.



Also, the intravenous fluid bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



