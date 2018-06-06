NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in LED driver market to 2023 by supply type (constant current and constant voltage), by luminaire type (type A lamp, decorative lamp, T lamp, reflectors, and others), by applications (general lighting, automotive lighting and backlighting) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404406





The future of the LED driver market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive lighting sectors. The global LED driver market is expected to reach an estimated $16.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing building and construction activities, favorable government regulations for energy efficiency, and increasing adoption of LED lighting in emerging countries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the LED driver industry, include the development of visible light communication (VLC) LED drivers, and the development of color tunable LED drivers.



LED Driver Market TrendsLED Driver Market Forecast

Global LED Driver Market by Region



The study includes the LED driver market size and forecast for the global LED driver market through 2023, segmented by supply type, luminaire type, application, and region as follows:



LED Driver Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

General lighting Residential Office Shop Hospitality Outdoor Industrial Architectural Automotive Lighting Headlamps Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) Sidelights Rear Lights Interior Backlighting LCD TV Monitor Portable PCs Handhelds



LED Driver Market by Supply Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Constant Current Constant Voltage



LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Type A Lamp Decorative Lamp T Lamp Reflectors Others



LED Driver Market by Region [$M shipment analysis from 2012 – 2023]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Switzerland Asia Pacific China Japan India The Rest of the World

Texas Instruments, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, and ROHM Semiconductor are among the major suppliers of the LED driver.



Lucintel forecast that constant current LED driver will remain the largest product type; it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to ability to provide consistent brightness with lower power consumption and increasing demand in LED backlighting and general lighting applications.



Within the LED driver market, the general lighting segment will remain the largest application. It is also expected to witness the highest growth rate due to increasing demand for energy-efficient products in residential and commercial lighting, increasing usage of LED drivers for building and lighting management systems, and the decreasing price of LEDs.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED lighting in the automotive and building & construction industries. Production and consumption of LED lighting in China is highest, and modernization of infrastructure is expected to propel the demand for lighting products in China.



Some of the features of "LED Driver Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global LED driver market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global LED driver market size by various applications such as application, supply, and luminaire in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global LED driver market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of LED driver in the LED driver market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of LED driver in the LED driver market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global LED driver market by supply type (constant current and constant voltage), by luminaire type (type A lamp, decorative lamp, T lamp, reflectors, and others), by applications (general lighting, automotive lighting and backlighting) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the LED driver market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the LED driver market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this LED driver market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the LED driver market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the LED driver market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this LED driver market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this LED driver market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404406



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-led-driver-market-is-expected-to-reach-an-estimated-16-1-billion-by-2023-with-a-cagr-of-15-5-from-2018-to-2023--300660823.html