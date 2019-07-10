NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Liquid Fertilizer Market: About this market



Liquid fertilizer is used by farmers to grow their crops as it can deliver nutrients to plants in a very effective way. This liquid fertilizer market analysis considers the revenue generation based on types that include nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients. Our analysis also considers the sales of liquid fertilizer in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the nitrogen segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the need for high crop yields will play a significant role in the nitrogen segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global liquid fertilizer market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers, ease of application, and increasing demand from emerging countries. However, stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers, health hazards caused due to liquid fertilizers, and limited availability of raw material may hamper the growth of the liquid fertilizer industry over the forecast period.



Global liquid fertilizer market: Overview



Ease of application



Liquid fertilizers are more preferred by farmers over granular fertilizers owing to their quick action and ease of handling, blending, and application. These fertilizers are mainly beneficial for plants which are unable to absorb certain nutrients through their roots. Also, liquid fertilizers provide a better pH balance to the soil required for the development of healthy plants. Thus, the ease of application offered by liquid fertilizers will drive the expansion of the global liquid fertilizers market at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.



Growing awareness about organic fertilizers



The adoption of organic and biofertilizers is increasing significantly as they are environment-friendly and easily decompose in the soil. These fertilizers are extensively used to enrich the nutrient quality of the soil over a long period. Organic fertilizers also help in reducing costs and environmental hazards such as agricultural runoff and hypertrophication. Thus, the growing awareness about organic fertilizers is expected to be one of the key liquid fertilizers market trends that will fuel the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global liquid fertilizer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid fertilizer manufacturers, that include Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Nutrien Ltd., SQM SA, and Yara International ASA.



Also, the liquid fertilizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



