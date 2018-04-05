The global market for aerosol valves is projected to grow from USD 2.71 billion in 2017 to reach USD 3.30 billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 4.03%

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5370339



The continuous aerosol valves segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

These valves are extremely durable and user-friendly and act as a tool for companies to enhance their brands on the retail shelf. This is driving the demand for continuous aerosol valves in the market.



The Asia Pacific region to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, followed by South America.In Asia Pacific, China is the largest consumer of aerosol valves, followed by Japan.



China, with its growing personal care and healthcare industries, is expected to drive the aerosol valves market. Japan, with its growing inclination toward convenient products, is also expected to drive the aerosol valves market in the Asia Pacific region.



Breakdown of primaries

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts, in order to collect data related to different aspects of aerosol valves. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C level – 65% and Manager level – 35%

• By Region: Europe – 28%, North America – 25%, Asia Pacific – 22%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America – 10%



The suppliers of aerosol valves and related products in the report are as follows:

1. Aptar Group (US)

2. Precision Valve Corporation (US)

3. Coster Tecnologie Speciali (Italy)

4. LINDAL Group Holding (Germany)

5. Mitani Valve (Japan)

6. Summit Packaging Systems (UK)

7. Clayton Corp. (US)

8. Newman Green (US)

9. KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice a.s. (Czech Republic)

10. SALVALCO (US)

11. Majesty Packaging System Limited (China)

12. Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company (China)

13. EC Packs Industrial Limited (Hong Kong)

14. C. Ehrensperger AG. (Switzerland)

15. Aroma Industries (India)

16. Seung IL Corporation (South Korea)

17. Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. (China)

18. Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd (China)



Research Coverage:

The aerosol valves market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use sector, and region.The report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the aerosol valves market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.



