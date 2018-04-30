LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for biopsy devices is anticipated to reach around US$ 2 Billion by 2022.



Biopsy devices are gaining traction within the industry as a viable alternative to traditional screening methods for cancer. The biopsy device market will experience considerable growth over the forecast period, driven by an increasing prevalence of cancer, geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness levels and the advancement in biopsy techniques are also expected to fuel future growth of the market.



By Product Segment - Biopsy Device Market Analysis

• The market for biopsy guidance systems held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead the market throughout the forecasting period.

• It is expected that the needle based guns market share will increase to nearly 40% by 2022.

• Vacuum-assisted biopsy devices represent the fastest growing segment, and increased medicare reimbursement given for such procedures is expected to help fuel demand.

• Forceps and Other devices are expected to account for lesser shares as compared to the other segments, due to their specific applications and also risks associated with their use.



By Country Biopsy Device Market Analysis

• United States is the largest regional market for biopsy devices.

• China is the second leading market for biopsy devices being followed by India.

• Brazil accounted for over 5% share of the global biopsy devices market in 2017.

• The EU5 countries accounted for a combined share of over 15% in 2017.

• Among the European countries, Germany is the leading market for Biopsy devices.



By Region Biopsy Procedure Volume Analysis:

• In the Global biopsy procedure volume, Asia accounted for the largest share in 2017. It is predicted that Asia will remain at the dominating position in Global biopsy procedures throughout the forecasting period.

• United States holds the second largest volume share in 2017.

• Europe is the third leading region for biopsy procedure being followed by Brazil.



Company Wise Biopsy Products Analysis



In this segment company wise detailed analysis of biopsy products have been covered along with features and advantages of biopsy products. The report also studies major mergers and acquisition/deals in the biopsy market landscape.



This is the 3rd edition report on Biopsy Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled "Global Biopsy Device Market, Biopsy Procedure Volume, Company Product Analysis and Forecast To 2022" is a 240 Page report with 61 Figures and 9 Tables.



The global biopsy device market has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

1. Biopsy Device Market - Introduction and Product Types

2. Global Biopsy Device Market and Procedure Volume Analysis (2012 - 2022)

3. Global Biopsy Device Market Share and Procedure Volume Share Analysis (2012 - 2022)

4. Global Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Product Segment (2012 - 2022)

5. United States Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Product Segment (2012 - 2022)

6. Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Country Wise (2012 - 2022)

7. Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2022)

8. Global Biopsy Device Market - Company Biopsy Product Analysis

9. Global Biopsy Device Market - Mergers and Acquisitions/Key Deals

10. Global Biopsy Device Market - Driving Factors & Challenges



Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Device Segments

1. Needle-based Biopsy Guns

2. Biopsy Needles

3. Biopsy Forceps

4. Biopsy Guidance Systems

5. Others



Biopsy Device Market and Forecast – By Countries

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. United Kingdom

4. France

5. Germany

6. Italy

7. Spain

8. Japan

9. India

10. China

11. Rest of the World



Biopsy Products Analysis - By Companies

1. Argon Medical Devices

2. Boston Scientific

3. Carefusion Corporation (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company)

4. C. R. BARD, Inc (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company)

5. Cook Medical

6. Devicor Medical Products Inc.

7. Gallini Medical Devices

8. Hologic, Inc

9. INRAD, Inc

10. Intact Medical Corporation (Acquired by Medtronic)

11. TSK Laboratory



Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast – By Regions

1. United States

2. Asia

3. Europe

4. Brazil



