The Global Market for Carbon & Graphite, 2019 - Shift Towards Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for Graphite-using Li-ion Batteries

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Categories/Segments:

C&G Electrodes (Carbon Electrodes, & Graphite Electrodes)

C&G Fibers

C&G Powder

Others

The report also analyzes the markets by the following End-Use Industries:

Industrial Applications

Aerospace Industry

Other Applications



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

End-use Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Trend in Carbon & Graphite Market

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate C&G Products Consumption

Positive Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Carbon & Graphite Market

Global GDP Performance & Market Outlook

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Graphite

Graphite Application by Type

Energy Markets and Automotive & Aerospace Sectors Promise Growth

Global Supply Shortage: Key Constraint to the Graphite Electrode Market

Synthetic Graphite - Specialized Applications Foster Production Volume

Graphite Reserves & Production Scenario

China - The World's Largest Graphite Producer

Major Natural Graphite Producing Nations Worldwide by Type

China Loses Ground in Graphite Production Landscape

Rise in Flake Graphite Prices

Investor Attention Shifts to Non-Chinese Graphite Companies

Low Quality - A Major Problem with Chinese Graphite Ore

Natural Graphite Production in North America

New Mines to Come Online in African Countries

New Graphite Electrode Projects Outside China

Syrah Resources - Flagship Balama Project

Battery Minerals - Montepuez & Balama Central

Graphex - Chilalo Project

Other Select Pipeline Projects

Flake Graphite: The Major Type of Natural Graphite Produced

Brazil - Another Key Producer

Demand Rises for Higher Quality Graphite



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

High-tech Applications to Drive Growth in the Natural Graphite Market

Emerging End-Use Applications to Spearhead Demand for Natural Graphite

Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite

Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle Rising Graphite Prices

Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications of Graphite

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Variants Vie for a Share of the Lucrative Batteries Market

Graphite in Li-Ion Batteries: Positive Outlook Riding on Increasing Sales of Cars & Electronic Devices

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Increasing Use of Li-ion Batteries in Portable Electronic Devices to Foster Demand for Graphite

Shift towards Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for Graphite-Using Li-Ion Batteries

EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries

Comparison of Different Parameters for Electricity Powered Vehicles

Establishment of Megafactories for Mass Production of Batteries to Fuel Graphite Consumption

Diminishing Prospects in Steelmaking & Refractories Sectors Pushes to Focus on Graphite-Using Batteries Market

Innovations in the Batteries Space

High Significance of Carbon & Graphite in Photovoltaic Industry

Fuel Cells: PEM Technology Offers Promise for Graphite

A Glance at Graphite Usage in Fuel Cells & Batteries

Trends in EAF Steel Production - A Key Factor Dictating Demand for Graphite Electrodes

World Steel Production - A Glance at Key Statistics

Increasing Aluminum Production Provides Foundation for Electrodes Growth

Competitor Landscape

Nuclear Power: An Opportune Application Market for Carbon & Graphite

Focus on Developing Smaller Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactors to Propel Use of Graphite

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Market Capitalizes on the Rising Demand for Lightweight Components

Evolution of Carbon Fiber Applications over the Past Four Decades

Aerospace & Defense - An Inevitable Market for Carbon Fibers

Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Carbon Fibers Market

Carbon Fiber All Set to Replace Steel in Automotive Industry

Carbon Fibers Find Broader Adoption in Automotive Industry

Strong Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Impels Growth

Environmental Regulations to Drive Demand for Carbon Fibers in Automotive Industry

Carbon Fiber Fuelling Safety in Automotive Industry

The FreedomCAR Program to Boost Carbon Fiber Demand

Burgeoning Wind Energy Sector - A Fast Growing Market for Carbon Fibers

Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage

Use of Carbon Fiber in Sports Goods

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Wind Energy & Aerospace Industries Foster Growth in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market

The Dominance of Japan and US in the Carbon Fiber Market

Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario

Competition

US Eyes the Lucrative Carbon Fiber Market by Investing Heavily in R&D

Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Market Heading for Strong Gains

Water Treatment and Purification - The Largest and Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Air Purification to Drive Future Growth

The United States - A Major Market for Activated Carbon

Competitive Scenario

Market Outlook

Carbon Black

Global Market for Carbon Black - An Overview

Graphene

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

As Hype Subsides, Players Focus on Allaying Concerns over Commercialization Potential of Graphene

Carbon Nanotubes

Carbon Nanotubes Market to Experience Impressive Growth

Expandable Graphite

Flame-retardant Regulations for New Buildings Drive Demand for Expandable Graphite



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Carbon

Properties and Isotopes of Carbon

Carbon Compounds

Carbon: Serving the Requirements of Varied Industries

Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products

Graphite

Physical Features

Graphite Sources

Applications of Graphite

Classification of Graphite

Grades of Synthetic Graphite

ATJ

PGW and PGX

CS and SLX

Graphite Recycling

Carbon & Graphite - Product Categorization

Carbon and Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Electrodes

Graphite Electrodes

Applications of Graphite Electrodes

Graphite Electrodes Primarily Used in Steel Industry

Graphite Electrodes in Fuel Cells

Grades of Graphite Electrodes

Graphite Electrodes - Production Process

Carbon & Graphite Fibers

Fiber Production

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-Based Carbon Fibers

Oxidative stabilization

Carbonization

Graphitization

Rayon-Based Carbon Fibers

Production Stages

Stabilization

Carbonization

Graphitization

Pitch-Based Carbon Fibers

Production Stages

Pitch preparation

Spinning and drawing

Stabilization

Carbonization

Structure of Carbon Fiber

Classification of Carbon Fibers

Classification based on properties of carbon fiber

Classification based on precursor fiber materials

Classification based on heat treatment temperature

Applications of Carbon Fiber

Carbon & Graphite Powders

Carbon Powder

Graphite Powder

Other Carbon and Graphite Products

Carbon & Graphite Blocks

Graphene

Properties of Graphene

Specialty Composites

Carbon and Graphite Felt

Pyrolytic Graphite (PG)



5. AN OVERVIEW OF END-USE APPLICATIONS

Carbon and Graphite - Varied Applications

Applications of Carbon & Graphite Products in Varied Industries

Aerospace Industry

Properties of Aerospace Grade Graphite Composites

Aluminum Production

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry and the Petrochemical sector

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

EAF Steel Production

Electrical Appliances

Carbon and Carbon-Graphite Brushes

Electro-Graphitic Brushes

Natural Graphite Brushes

Properties and Applications of Brushes by Type

Glass Fibers and Optical Fibers Production

Glass Industry

Silicon Manufacturing

Heat Treatment of Ceramics and Metals

Industrial Electrochemical Application

Jewelry Sector

Nuclear Industry

Oil and Mining

Paper Industry

Plasterboard

Power Generation

Powder Metallurgy & Production of Hard Metal

Production of Compound Materials

Refractories

Sealing Applications

Semiconductor Manufacture

Sporting Goods Industry

Telecommunications

Wind Energy



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Cabot Corporation Introduces Propel X Carbon Black Series

Orion Engineered Carbons Introduce XPB 430

SGL to Unveil Innovative Carbon-Fiber Based Materials



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Tokai Carbon Acquires Fort Worth-based Sid Richardson Carbon and its affiliate companies

Tokai Carbon Agrees to acquire Sid Richardson

Teijin Limited Establishes Sales Affiliates in China and Taiwan to Strengthen Carbon Fiber Operations

Westwater Resources Acquires Alabama Graphite

Toho Tenax Integrates into Teijin Limited

Kuraray Acquires Calgon Carbon

SGL Group Sells Graphite Electrode and CFL/CE Businesses Unit to Triton

SDK Acquires SGL GE

Heraeus Holding Acquires Graphite Machining Services & Innovations LLC

Imerys Graphite & Carbon acquires Nippon Power Graphite (NPG)

Saint Jean Carbon to Acquire Two Mines

Orion Acquires Outstanding Shares of Carbon Black Business

GrafTech to Realign Business Segments



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



