The Global Market for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments - Forecast to 2024: Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
May 29, 2019, 13:45 ET
The "General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Product Segments: Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, & Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, & PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension-Based, and Others.
The report further analyzes by the following End-Use Industries: Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Others.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
General Purposes Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: A Prelude
Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market
Stable Economic Outlook Presents Favorable Prospects for Electronics T&M Instruments Market
Market Outlook
Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries
3. REVIEW OF KEY PRODUCT VERTICALS
Signal Generators: One of the Fastest Growing Product Categories
Pricing Scenario
Regional Perspective
RF Signal Generators: Major Product Category in Signal Generators Market
Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
Oscilloscopes - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
A Glance at Select Innovative Product Launches in Recent Times
Keysight Unveils InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Affordable Oscilloscope
Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO
Multimeters Market - The Largest Volume Contributor
Digital Multimeters Overshadow Analog Multimeters
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing
Extension Based T&M Instruments Market - A Review
Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments
VXI Instruments - Market Prospects
Power Generation Industry and NVH Testing Encourage VXI Test Instruments
Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
PXI Test Instruments - A Market Insight
Mixed Reviews for PXI Express
Network Analyzers - A Review
Broadband millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance
Logic Analyzers Market
4. KEY PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS
Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications
Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment
Renting, Leasing or Purchasing - A Strategic View
High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers
Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments
Digital RF Measurements: Ample Opportunities in Store
Interops Gaining Traction
Modular and Synthetic Instruments to Drive Growth
Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers
Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M
IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
Test Instrument Design Greatly Influenced by the Internet and Intranet
DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells
Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers
Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
5. REVIEW OF OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKETS
Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments
Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment
Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market
Introduction of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices
Electronic Test Equipment Market for A&D Industry
Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
mmWave
Modular Solutions
New Radio and Radars
5G
NewSpace
Handheld/Portable Testers
A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
Cybersecurity
Weapon Systems
Missile Defense Systems
Satellites
Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Test & Measurement Instruments
Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing - An Excellent Commercial Opportunity
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market
Projected Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry
Real-Time Measurements
Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
Major Challenges
Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence - Hurts Market Prospects for New Products
Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment - Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments - Emerging Competition?
The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition
T&M Equipment: An Evolution Scan
Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
Multimeters
Logic Analyzers
Signal Generators
Radio Frequency Signal Generators
Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Waveform Generators
Oscilloscopes
Description of an Oscilloscope
Types of Oscilloscopes
Digital Oscilloscopes
Types of Digital Oscilloscopes
Digital Storage Oscilloscopes (DSOs)
Digital Phosphor Oscilloscopes
Digital Sampling Oscilloscopes
Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
Analog Oscilloscopes
PC-Based Oscilloscopes (PCO)
Spectrum Analyzer
Network Analyzer
Extension-Based Instrumentation
PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI)
VME eXtensions for Instrumentation (VXI)
LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation (LXI)
Interoperability
Standardization
Other T&M Instruments
Electronic Counters
Frequency Counter
Universal Counter
Power Meter
7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS
Communications
Aerospace & Military/Defense
Electronics Manufacturing
Industrial Electronics & Automotive
Other Industries
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy
Focus on Key Growth Areas
Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies
Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment
Competitive Scenario
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Keysight Launches S9100A 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative FSW Model
Yokogawa Develops WT5000 Precision Power Analyzer
Keysight Rolls Out Infinities UXR-Series Oscilloscopes
R&S Introduces Innovative Bluetooth LE Signaling Test Solution
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative 5G NR network measurement solution
Keysight Unveils MX0100A InfiniiMax Micro Probe Head for Oscilloscopes
Anritsu Unveils Software Options to Support Measurement of RF Tx characteristics of 5G Products
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Vector/RF Signal Generators
Cobham Introduces ACLM5022C110, X-band Coaxial Limiter
Viavi Launches T-BERD/MTS 5882 Handheld Network Tester
Teledyne Launches PCI Express Gen 5-Ready Protocol Analyzer
Boonton Launches 4500C, Peak Power Analyzer
Hioki Introduces HiTester BT3564
Advantest Rolls Out T5503HS2 High-Speed Tester
B&K Precision Launches Digital Oscilloscope 2560 Series with DSO and MSO Models
Yokogawa Launches AQ6360 Optical Spectrum Analyzer
Anritsu to Introduce MT8000A Platform to Develop 5G Communication Systems
Rohde & Schwarz Rolls Out WLAN Signaling Tester for IEEE 802.11ax
Rohde & Schwarz Unveils R&S RTC 1000 Oscilloscope
Pico Technology Launches FlexRes Oscilloscopes
B&K Precision Introduces 2540 Series of Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
Advantest Launches Two New modules for T2000 Product Line
Teledyne Launches Eclipse M42 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser
Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZN-Z32/33 Vector Network Analyzer
Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZNL Network Analyzer and FPL1000 Spectrum Analyzer
W2BI Launches MLT1600 Cloud-enabled Micro Line Testers
Cobham Launches series of Frequency Synthesizers
GW Introduces GBM-3000 Series Battery Tester
Hioki Releases Three Measuring Instruments
Teledyne Rolls Out SAS 4.0 Analyzer /Jammer Platform
Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope Platform
Anritsu Launches MS2850A High-Performance Signal Analyzer
NI Introduces PXI Arbitrary Waveform Generators
Tektronix Launches TTR 500 Series USB Vector Network Analyzer
Keysight Launches MIPI D-PHY and C-PHY Test Solution
Anritsu Launches AMT8862A to Test IEEE802.11ac WLAN Devices
Rohde & Schwarz Launches R&S RTB 2000 Oscilloscope
Hioki Introduces Power Analyzer Pw3390
Keysight Launches InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series Oscilloscopes
Advantest Introduces HF-AWGD to Extend EVA100 Measurement Platform
NI Unveils NI-RFmx 2.2 Measurement Software for PXI RF Test Systems
Yokogawa Introduces AQ6374 Optical Spectrum Analyzer
Pico Technology Extends PicoScope 9300 Series of Sampling Oscilloscopes
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
KT Adopts Anritsu's Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR
HORIBA to Acquire FuelCon
Rohde & Schwarz Enters into Strategic Collaboration with MediaTek
NI Collaborates with Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G NR Devices
Media Tek Partners with Anritsu
NI Collaborates with NanoSemi
Emerson Acquires Textron's Tools and Test Equipment Business
Viavi Acquires Avcomm and Wireless Test and Measurement Business of Cobham
Samsung Chooses MS2850A Signal Analyzer to Develop 5G Systems
Anritsu Expands Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A Software
Keysight Partners with Korea Telecom
Anritsu and Testime Technology Ink Distribution Agreement
Qualcomm Chooses RF Test System to Test and Characterize First Generation 5G RF Transceiver (SDR051)
Dell EMC Chooses Xgig 1000 10/25/50/100 GE Analyzer
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
