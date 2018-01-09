NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for IoT networking solutions will grow from $392.1 billion in 2017 to $1.0 trillion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% for the period of 2017-2022.







• Short-range IoT wireless technology market will grow from $341.9 billion in 2017 to $912.0 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 21.7% for the period of 2017-2022.

• Long-range IoT wireless technology market will grow from $50.2 billion in 2017 to $132.3 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 21.4% for the period of 2017-2022.



Chapter 1: Introduction

In the rapidly growing Internet of Things (IoT), solutions including consumer electronics, industrial devices and sensors deployed in many industries are becoming wirelessly connected to the Internet. As they address a variety of use cases, in different situations and support various needs, no single wireless standard can acceptably predominate, while interoperability is needed to ensure growth and development. With several standards implemented on the market, spreading over numerous frequency bands and utilizing a variety of communication protocols, deciding on the best wireless connectivity technology for an IoT solution is often rather complex. Yet, suppliers and users need to determine where to invest to obtain the best value from the network aspects of IoT.



Study Goals and Objectives

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the IoT connectivity solutions currently available in the market. Lack of interoperability across platforms of IoT devices affects the market's growth. Current development issues are mainly related to the available competing standards. Both operators and vendors are reviewing their connectivity roadmaps against the IoT requirements and the potential threats from new entrants and start-ups. The main goal of this study is to explain the most relevant features of each wireless solution and forecast its future expansion in terms of global adoption, measured in supplier revenue. The report assesses the prevailing wireless connectivity technologies available in the market, examines their crucial technical principles and engineering tradeoffs and offers suggestions for selection of the appropriate wireless technology to target different applications.



Technical and market drivers are considered in evaluating the current value of the technologies and in projecting growth and trends over the next five years. Conclusions are illustrated with statistical information on markets, applications, industry structure and dynamics, and technological developments. The increasing interconnectivity of IoT devices also raises a number of potential vulnerabilities within the IoT environment, causing major data security and privacy issues. However, apart some broad considerations, both security and privacy issues are mostly excluded from the study as they are considered beyond the scope of this report.



Reasons for Doing This Study

This study aims to help any company willing to assess the available IoT wireless networking solutions for their business, as well as device manufacturers, systems integrators, municipalities, and other institutions.



Scope of Report

The study is intended for individuals requiring an in-depth analysis of the IoT networking solutions. It traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and highlights companies active in those areas. The revenue forecast for each networking solution includes hardware, application platforms, and systems integration.



There are IoT networking protocols that are widely used in a specific vertical market or for a specific end-use case, while others are not suitable/not being used at all in that specific area. For that reason, the forecast related to single vertical markets and specific end-use cases has been provided only in the broader form of:

-Short-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions (i.e., Bluetooth, Zigbee, ANT+).

-Long-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions.

o Cellular/3GPP/Licensed Spectrum (i.e., NB-IoT).

o LPWA /Unlicensed Spectrum (i.e., Sigfox, LoRa).



Information Sources

Interviews were conducted with suppliers and users of IoT networks. A comprehensive literature, patent, and Internet search was conducted. Additionally, business, scientific, and industry journals; government reports; annual reports; conference literature; and other types of reports were consulted.



Methodology

For this study and forecast, the report adopted the most common definition of "The Internet of Things (IoT)," that is: the inter-networking of physical devices, vehicles (also referred to as "connected devices" and "smart devices"), buildings, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and network connectivity which enable these objects to collect and exchange data. Both primary and secondary research methodologies were used in preparing this study. Growth rates were calculated based on existing and proposed device and equipment sales during the forecast period. Values are given in U.S. dollars; forecasts are made in constant U.S. dollars, and growth rates are compounded. Calculations do not include design nor installation costs or validation expenses.



Geographic Breakdown

This is a global study related to the following geographic areas:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific (APAC)

- Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

- Latin America (LATAM).



