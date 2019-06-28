The Global Market for Pistons, 2019 to 2027 - Industry Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piston Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Piston Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include use of alternative materials to manufacture pistons, rising threat for rotary gasoline engine from liquid piston and introduction of innovative engines such as renault powerful.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Use of Alternative Materials to Manufacture Pistons

3.1.2 Rising Threat for Rotary Gasoline Engine from Liquid Piston

3.1.3 Introduction of Innovative Engines Such as Renault Powerful

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Piston Market, By Type

4.1 Trunk

4.2 Slipper

4.3 Deflector

4.4 Crosshead



5 Piston Market, By Component

5.1 Piston Ring

5.1.1 Wiper Rings

5.1.2 Compression Rings

5.1.3 Oil Rings

5.2 Piston Pin

5.3 Piston



6 Piston Market, By Material

6.1 Steel

6.2 Cast Iron

6.3 Aluminum Glass

6.4 Other Materials



7 Piston Market, By Coating

7.1 Thermal Barrier

7.2 Oil Shedding

7.3 Dry Film Lubricating

7.4 Other Coatings



8 Piston Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Two wheelers

8.2 Passenger Cars

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.5 Three Wheeler



9 Piston Market, By Piston Type

9.1 Two Stroke Pistons

9.2 Solid Skirt Pistons

9.3 Ring Carrier Pistons



10 Piston Market, By Fuel Type

10.1 Gasoline (Petrol)

10.2 Diesel



11 Piston Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 U.K

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 France

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co. Ltd.

13.2 Rheinmetall AG (KSPG AG)

13.3 PT Astra Otoparts Tbk

13.4 Mahle Group

13.5 Honda Foundry Co. Ltd.

13.6 Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Automotive Systems)

13.7 Federal-Mogul Corporation

13.8 Dongsuh Industrial Co. Ltd.

13.9 Art Metal Mfg. Co. Ltd.

13.10 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

