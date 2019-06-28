The Global Market for Pistons, 2019 to 2027 - Industry Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies
DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piston Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Piston Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include use of alternative materials to manufacture pistons, rising threat for rotary gasoline engine from liquid piston and introduction of innovative engines such as renault powerful.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Strategic Benchmarking
1.5 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Use of Alternative Materials to Manufacture Pistons
3.1.2 Rising Threat for Rotary Gasoline Engine from Liquid Piston
3.1.3 Introduction of Innovative Engines Such as Renault Powerful
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Piston Market, By Type
4.1 Trunk
4.2 Slipper
4.3 Deflector
4.4 Crosshead
5 Piston Market, By Component
5.1 Piston Ring
5.1.1 Wiper Rings
5.1.2 Compression Rings
5.1.3 Oil Rings
5.2 Piston Pin
5.3 Piston
6 Piston Market, By Material
6.1 Steel
6.2 Cast Iron
6.3 Aluminum Glass
6.4 Other Materials
7 Piston Market, By Coating
7.1 Thermal Barrier
7.2 Oil Shedding
7.3 Dry Film Lubricating
7.4 Other Coatings
8 Piston Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Two wheelers
8.2 Passenger Cars
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
8.5 Three Wheeler
9 Piston Market, By Piston Type
9.1 Two Stroke Pistons
9.2 Solid Skirt Pistons
9.3 Ring Carrier Pistons
10 Piston Market, By Fuel Type
10.1 Gasoline (Petrol)
10.2 Diesel
11 Piston Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 U.K
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 France
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co. Ltd.
13.2 Rheinmetall AG (KSPG AG)
13.3 PT Astra Otoparts Tbk
13.4 Mahle Group
13.5 Honda Foundry Co. Ltd.
13.6 Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Automotive Systems)
13.7 Federal-Mogul Corporation
13.8 Dongsuh Industrial Co. Ltd.
13.9 Art Metal Mfg. Co. Ltd.
13.10 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
