LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report discusses the implications of stem cell research and commercial trends in the context of the current size and growth of the pharmaceutical market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets.The important technologies supporting stem cells are reviewed, and the nature and structure of the stem cell industry is discussed, with profiles of the leading companies, including recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.







Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets and the major therapeutic categories of the products involved.



Report Includes:

- 42 data tables and 18 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for stem cells

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Cellular Dynamics International, Inc., Celyad, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Epistem Ltd. and Gamida-Cell Ltd.



Reasons for Doing the Study:

Products based on stem cells do not yet form an established market, but unlike some other potential applications of bioscience, stem cell technology has already produced many significant products in important therapeutic areas. The potential scope of the stem cell market is now becoming clear, and it is appropriate to review the technology, see its current practical applications, evaluate the participating companies and look to its future.



