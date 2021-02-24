The Global Market for Zinc to 2025 | Featuring Key Vendors - Boliden Group, Glencore Plc, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., and Others
Feb 24, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The zinc market is expected to grow by 1.28 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The growing demand from developing countries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies will hamper the market growth.
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to have Mixed and Direct impact on Materials industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth.
Zinc Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing need for galvanized steel will significantly influence zinc market's growth in this region. 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for zinc in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Boliden Group
- Glencore Plc
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
- Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.
- MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO. LTD.
- MMG Ltd.
- Newmont Corp.
- Nyrstar NV
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Votorantim SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Galvanizing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Die casting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brass and bronze - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boliden Group
- Glencore Plc
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
- Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.
- MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO. LTD.
- MMG Ltd.
- Newmont Corp.
- Nyrstar NV
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Votorantim SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
