Milk Powder Market by Type (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Buttermilk Powder, Fat-Filled Milk Powder, and Other Milk Powder) and Application (Nutritional Food, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweets, Savories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Milk Powder Market Overview:



The global milk powder market was valued at $27,783.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $38,086.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.



Milk powder is a dry dairy product, manufactured by dehydrating milk using evaporation. The purpose of making milk powder from milk is to increase the shelf life of milk without using the refrigerator. Various types of milk powder include whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, and other. It is widely consumed globally due to its nutritional benefits, which has found its application in infant formulas, confectionaries, baked desserts, and savory items.



Milk powder is a convenient option when compared to the conventional milk due to longer shelf life, better taste, and ease of use. Milk powder unlike the regular milk can be used without boiling. It comes in a packed bottle or plastic caches, and thus need to be stored in a different container. Increase in the use of milk powder in infant foods and the presence of several nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B12, thiamin, and high amounts of protein drive the growth of the milk powder market. Furthermore, reduced storage and transportation costs fuel the growth of the milk powder market. However, addition of preservatives, adulteration, and strict regulations related to infant food hinder the growth of the milk powder market. Development of flavored milk powder has led to new opportunities in the market.



The milk powder market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, buttermilk powder, fat-filled milk powder, and other milk powder. Based on application, the market is classified into nutritional food, infant formulas, confectionaries, baked sweets, savories, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players analyzed in this report are Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone, Dean Foods Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Kraft Foods Inc., Lactalis Group, Nestle S.A, Saputo Inc., and Schreiber Foods Inc.



Key Benefits for Milk Powder Market:



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global milk powder market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



Milk Powder Key Market Segments:



By Type

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Dairy Whitener

Buttermilk Powder

Fat Filled Milk Powder

Other Milk Powder



By Application

Nutritional Food

Infant Formulas

Confectionaries

Baked Sweets

Savories

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



