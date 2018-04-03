LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360484







The global nebulizer market is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases across the world, increasing demand for home healthcare devices, and growing geriatric population are among the key factors driving growth.



Rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases is the vital impact rendering driver for market growth.According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, an estimated 251 million people worldwide were suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2016.



In addition, as per WHO (2017), there were around 3.17 million deaths due to COPD in 2015. Initiatives such as the "Global Alliance Against Chronic Respiratory Diseases" are also likely to improve diagnosis and treatment rates of respiratory disorders. This initiative is aimed at preventing and controlling chronic respiratory diseases by improving the diagnosis and medical care across the globe. Such factors are bound to increase the demand for nebulizers, which in turn may bolster the growth rate over the forecast period.



In addition, home healthcare devices have been gaining popularity and revenue share in recent years.Miniaturization of products and technological advancements are boosting the adoption of home healthcare devices.



Furthermore, growing geriatric population, high incidence of target diseases, and growing need to curb healthcare expenditure are expected to be some of the high-impact rendering drivers for home healthcare devices. Such factors are also expected to favorably contribute to market growth.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

• Pneumatic nebulizer accounted for the largest share, in 2016. High prevalence of respiratory disorders in aging population have contributed towards the dominant share commanded by these devices.

• Mesh nebulizer is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Technological advancements in these devices is expected to propel growth. For instance nebulizers with vibrating mesh can generate therapeutic aerosols with increased efficiency, low residual volumes, fine particle fractions, and capability of nebulizing microliter volumes.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Large population base in this region, rising geriatric population, and growing incidence of respiratory disorders are likely to bolster the market.

• Some of the major players include Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI Pharma, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Medline Industries, Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Drive Medical, and GF Health Products, Inc.



