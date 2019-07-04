The Global Non-Conductive Ink Market to 2024: Segmented by Substrate, Application, Region, and with Profiles on Key Players

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Conductive Ink Market by Substrate (Glass, Ceramic, Acrylic), Application (PCB Panels, PV Panels, Led Packaging), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-conductive ink market is estimated to be $403 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $560 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7%. The increasing demand for non-conductive inks due to growing printed circuit board production is expected to drive the demand for non-conductive ink.

The report covers the non-conductive ink market based on substrate, application, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan), Applied Cavitation Incorporated (US), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US), are the leading manufacturers of non-conductive ink globally.

Glass accounted for the largest share of the non-conductive ink market

Glass substrate is projected to be the largest segment of the non-conductive inks market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed mainly to excellent printability. In electronics application, glass substrates are preferred in displays and photovoltaics.

PCB Panel is the fastest-growing application segment of the non-conductive ink market



PCB panels are projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing application segment of non-conductive inks during the forecast period. This growth is attributed mainly to the growing production of PCB panels. PCB panels are used in medical devices, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and lighting applications. The growth of these industries is expected to drive the non-conductive inks market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest non-conductive ink market



The non-conductive ink market has been studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest non-conductive ink market. The high demand is attributed mainly to the increase in production of PCB panels and rising manufacturing activities in the region. APAC is a hub for electronics and electric equipment. Many foreign investors commenced the manufacturing facilities in the area due to low production costs. This, in turn, is driving the demand for non-conductive ink in the region.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on non-conductive ink offered by the top players operating in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new applications in the non-conductive ink market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for non-conductive ink across different regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the non-conductive ink market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the non-conductive ink market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Non-Conductive Ink Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Non-Conductive Ink Market

4.2 Non-Conductive Ink Market, By Technology

4.3 Non-Conductive Ink Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in PCBS Production

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Concerns Regarding the Use of Non-Conductive Ink in the Food & Beverages Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Industrial Growth in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Sustainable and Non-Toxic Alternatives to Non-Conductive Ink

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Non-Conductive Ink Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technical Grade

6.2.1 Increasing Plastics Production to Drive the Technical Grade Segment

6.3 Food Grade

6.3.1 Food Grade Non-Conductive Ink Driven By High Demand in Chewing Gums



7 Non-Conductive Ink Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 APAC

7.2.1 China

7.2.1.1 Well-Established Polymers Industry in China is Driving the Non-Conductive Ink Market

7.2.2 Japan

7.2.2.1 Presence of Key Automotive Manufacturers is Boosting the Market in the Country

7.2.3 India

7.2.3.1 Government Initiatives Such as Fdi and Make in India Have A Positive Impact on the Non-Conductive Ink Market

7.2.4 Rest of APAC

7.3 North America

7.3.1 US

7.3.1.1 Investments in Plastics Production Driving the Non-Conductive Ink Market in US

7.3.2 Canada

7.3.2.1 High Demand for Technical Grade Non-Conductive Ink to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

7.3.3 Mexico

7.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Develop Manufacturing Industries Will Provide Favourable Market Conditions for Non-Conductive Ink Manufacturers

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Western Europe

7.4.1.1 Germany

7.4.1.1.1 Established Chemical Industry to Create High Growth Opportunities in the Non-Conductive Ink Market

7.4.1.2 Italy

7.4.1.2.1 Technical Grade Non-Conductive Ink Driving the Overall Market in the Country

7.4.1.3 France

7.4.1.3.1 Increasing Opportunities for Non-Conductive Ink Manufacturers Due to Growing International Investments

7.4.1.4 Spain

7.4.1.4.1 Technical Grade Segment has Dominated the Overall Non-Conductive Ink Market in Spain

7.4.1.5 UK

7.4.1.5.1 Animal Feed to Be the Second-Largest End-Use Industry Segment

7.4.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

7.4.2 Central & Eastern Europe

7.4.2.1 Russia

7.4.2.1.1 Presence of Large Chemical Industry to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Non-Conductive Ink Manufacturers

7.4.2.2 Turkey

7.4.2.2.1 Industrial Growth of the Country Creating Huge Growth Potential for Non-Conductive Ink Manufacturers

7.4.2.3 Rest of Central & Eastern Europe

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Iran

7.5.1.1 Plastics Production Boosting the Non-Conductive Ink Market Growth in Iran

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Develop Manufacturing Industries Driving the Non-Conductive Ink Market

7.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.1.1 Well-Established Manufacturing Industry to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

7.6.2 Argentina

7.6.2.1 Government Initiatives Attracting Investment in the Country

7.6.3 Rest of South America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

8.2.1 Innovators

8.2.2 Visionary Leaders

8.2.3 Emerging

8.3 Market Ranking



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.2 Applied Cavitation Incorporated

9.3 Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Ltd.

9.4 Nagase Co. Ltd.

9.5 Applied Ink Solutions

9.6 Snab Graphix India Private Limited

