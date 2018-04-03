The global nut meals market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Nut Meals



Nut meals are produced by grinding the whole nuts. Nut meals are oiler and grittier than nut flours. Nut meals are completely gluten-free.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global nut meals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nut meals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Nut Meals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

• Honeyville

• King Arthur Flour Company

• Oh! Nuts

• Uncle Joe's



Market driver

• Increasing demand from millennials

Market challenge

• Competition from other flours

Market trend

• Increase in sales through online channels

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



