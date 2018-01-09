Visiongain has calculated that the global Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $13.5 bn in 2017.

in 2017. Offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are highly versatile ships widely used by coast guards, naval and police forces for Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) management roles, including the provision of maritime security to coastal areas, anti-terrorist campaigns, protection of fisheries and humanitarian operations.

OPVs have become an increasingly popular addition to a country's mix of maritime assets. Besides navies, agencies that also operate patrol vessels include marine police, customs services, ministries of interiors and coast guards.

In the naval vessel market, OPVs are the fastest growing segment and remain the heart of fleet modernization programs. Highly effective patrol vessels with anti-warfare and anti-surface capabilities are developed as weapon and combat systems continue to mature.

With squeezing defence budgets, OPVs are welcomed as a cost-effective solution instead of large and expensive warships for simple patrolling duties. Since, OPVs offer more warfare capabilities to include in a smaller hull, developing navies started relying on OPVs as the core of their maritime defence.

Visiongain's global Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across five different regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific . Latin America and Rest of the World.

, , . and Rest of the World. With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions and capital expenditure by application and by type. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the OPV market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

- How is the offshore patrol vessel market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining offshore patrol vessel market dynamics?

- How will each offshore patrol vessel submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2027?

- How will market shares of each offshore patrol vessel submarket develop from 2017-2027?

- Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- Which offshore patrol vessel submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2017-2027?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence regional offshore patrol vessel markets and submarkets?

- Will leading national offshore patrol vessel markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- How will market shares of the national markets change by 2027 and which nation will lead the market in 2027?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2017 and 2027?



Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:



1) The report provides forecasts for the global Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), by Application, for the period 2017-2027

- Military CAPEX 2017-2027

- EEZ Protection CAPEX 2017-2027

- Search & Rescue CAPEX 2017-2027

- Others CAPEX 2017-2027



2) The report also forecasts and analyses the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market by Type from 2017-2027

- Warfighting CAPEX 2017-2027

- Maritime Patrol CAPEX 2017-2027



3) The report reveals the drivers and restraints in the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market. We show you the prospects for the following regions, including individual breakdowns by Application and Type:

Asia-Pacific

- China CAPEX 2017-2027

- Japan CAPEX 2017-2027

- India CAPEX 2017-2027

- Australia CAPEX 2017-2027

- Rest of Asia-Pacific CAPEX 2017-2027



North America

- US CAPEX 2017-2027

- Canada CAPEX 2017-2027

Europe

- Russia CAPEX 2017-2027

- UK CAPEX 2017-2027

- France CAPEX 2017-2027

- Germany CAPEX 2017-2027

- Rest of Europe CAPEX 2017-2027



Latin America

Rest of the World

- Middle East CAPEX 2017-2027

- Africa CAPEX 2017-2027



4) The report includes Details & Analysis of Recent Contracts / Projects / Programmes for Leading Companies in the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV)



5) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market:

- BAE Systems Plc

- General Dynamics Corporation

- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc

- Austal

- Fassmer Gmbh & Co.

- Maritime Partner AS

- SAFE Boats International, LLC

- China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

- Fincantieri – Cantieri NavaliItaliani S.p.A.

- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

- Goa Shipyard Limited

- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.



This independent 219-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 226 tables and figures examining the OPV market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure BY Application AND Type, as well as in-depth analysis of Contracts, Projects and Programmes from 2017-2027 that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.





