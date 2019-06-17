NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this Market



Periodontal diseases are prevalent in both developed and developing countries across the world. The disease affects individuals regardless of their age and has become one of the growing public health concerns. The disease is common among individuals in developing countries compared to developed countries. Globally, it is posing as one of the most common oral conditions in human being. The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases across the world will increase the demand for periodontal drugs and subsequently drive the growth of the global periodontal therapeutics market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Changing lifestyle



Poor oral hygiene, stress, diabetes, smoking, and other age-related risk factors are some of the negative aspects of a fast-changing lifestyle. These factors increase the probability of the onset of periodontal diseases. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global periodontal therapeutics market size.



Lack of awareness about disease symptoms and cure



There is a delay in the diagnosis and treatment for periodontal disease due to the lack of awareness about the symptoms associated with periodontal diseases. Despite its high prevalence, only a small proportion of the affected population seek medical treatment. This is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as 3M Co. and Bausch Health Companies Inc. have intensified competition. Factors such as the growing prevalence of periodontal diseases and the changing lifestyle of people will provide significant growth opportunities for periodontal therapeutics companies. 3M Co., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Kaken Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



