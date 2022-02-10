The Global Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market Will Grow to USD 1.73 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.03%

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market Research Report by Component, by Deployment, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market size was estimated at USD 692.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 787.00 million in 2021, at a CAGR 14.03% to reach USD 1,737.02 million by 2027.



Competitive Strategic Window: The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix: The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis: The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strengthening the regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry

Increased focus on reducing manual efforts and errors

Demand for streamline the data of medical products and devices

Restraints

High cost of implementation and training at administrative side

Opportunities

Innovation in software with improved process to assure effective management of regulatory information

Increasing pharma business expansion in different regulatory territories

Challenges

Constantly evolving the regulatory landscape

Lower adoption rate in developing countries

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Companies Mentioned

Acolad Group

Acuta, LLC

Antares Vision

ArisGlobal LLC

arivis AG By BioMedion AG

Computer Sciences Corp

Dassault Systemes SE

DDi, Inc

Dovel Technologies, Inc.

Ennov SA

EXTEDO

Freyr

Glemser Technologies Corporation

GlobeMed Ltd

Health Business Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Idhasoft Ltd

Informa PLC

Instem

MasterControl, Inc.

MedHOK Inc.

NNIT

Parexel International

pharmaREADY

Qualityze Inc

Veeva Systems

Virtify, Inc.

