Rising prevalence for chronic diseases and growth in the biologics market are expected to drive the overall growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.



The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 1,694.7 billion by 2023 from USD 1,244.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. On the other hand, the risk of needlestick injuries and the increasing pricing pressure are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.



The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on facility of use, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, diagnostic centers, home care settings, and other facilities of use.The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



This can majorly be attributed to increasing use of various drug delivery devices such as injectables, nebulizers, and inhalers in home care settings.



The conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery market in 2018.

Based on type, the injectable drug delivery technology is segmented into conventional injection devices, self-injection devices, and other devices.In 2018, conventional injection devices accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery technology market.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the low cost of devices and manufacturing, large molecular size of biologics administered through injectables, and the widespread popularity of conventional devices.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of the North American market is due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory allergies, and diabetes; growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.



