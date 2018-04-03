NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in photoinitiator market to 2023 by end use application (paints, inks and adhesives), product type (free radical type, and cationic type), end use application (construction, transportation, graphic arts, electronics, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global photoinitiators market looks promising with opportunities in paints, inks, and adhesives. The global photoinitiators market is expected to reach an estimated $1,294.4 million by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for photoinitiators in packaging, automotive and electronic industries as they improve overall productivity by reducing cure time and generating low VOC emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the photoinitiators industry, include improved performance of UV curing coatings in the electronic assembly and advancement in light cure adhesives technology.



Photoinitiator Market TrendsPhotoinitiator Market Forecast

Growth Opportunities for the Global Photoinitiator Market by Region



The study includes the photoinitiators market size and forecast for the global photoinitiators market through 2023, segmented by end use application, product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Photoinitiators Market by End Use Application [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]

Paints Inks Adhesives



Photoinitiators Market by Product Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]

Free Radical Type Cationic Type



Photoinitiators Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]

Construction Transportation Graphic arts Electronics Others



Photoinitiators Market by Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the photoinitiators companies profiled in this report include IGM Resins, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Co. Ltd, Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Lambson Limited, RAHN AG and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the inks and adhesives segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.



By product type, the global photoinitiator market is segmented into free radical and cationic type. The free radical type photoinitiator segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period because of increased usage due to fast cure time.



APAC is expected to remain the largest region, and is likely to register the highest growth due to growth in construction, packaging, printing, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries.



Some of the features of "Photoinitiator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global photoinitiator market size estimation in terms of value ($M) volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global photoinitiator market size by various applications such as end use application, product type, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global photoinitiator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the photoinitiators market by end use application (paints, inks and adhesives), product type (free radical type, and cationic type), end use application (construction, transportation, graphic arts, electronics, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this photoinitiators market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this photoinitiators market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this photoinitiators market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the photoinitiators market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the photoinitiators market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this photoinitiators market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this photoinitiators market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the photoinitiators industry?



