NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing use of polyphenylene in automotive and aerospace industries and the replacement of conventional materials are the key factors fueling the growth of the polyphenylene market.



The global polyphenylene market is projected grow from USD 3.37 billion in 2018 to USD 4.99 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission reduction, the inclination of automotive manufacturers towards polyphenylene as a replacement of conventional metals, and increasing consumption of polyphenylene in the filter bag application are key factors driving the demand for polyphenylene. However, the high cost of polyphenylene as compared to other conventional materials could lead to a decline in the consumption of polyphenylene.



Based on type, the polyphenylene sulfide segment is expected to lead the polyphenylene market during the forecast period.

Polyphenylene sulfide is the largest type of polyphenylene, owing to its wide applicability and need for high thermal resistance, flexibility, high chemical resistance, and excellent electrical properties from various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive.



Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to lead the polyphenylene market during the forecast period.

Automotive is the largest end-use industry segment of the polyphenylene market, in terms of value.The growing demand for high-performance materials for various applications such as engine compartment, electrical components, chassis, and trim components will drive the polyphenylene resin market for automotive.



Hence, this market is expected to witness continuous growth.



Based on application, the engineering plastics segment is expected to lead the polyphenylene market during the forecast period.

Engineering plastics is the largest application segment of the polyphenylene market, in terms of value.The growing demand for flame retardance, high heat deflection, and excellent dimensional stability is expected to drive the polyphenylene market share in the engineering plastic application.



Hence, this market is expected to witness continuous growth.



The rising demand for polyphenylene for various applications is expected to drive polyphenylene resin market in the APAC region.

APAC is the largest polyphenylene market, in terms of value.The fast-growing middle-class population, as well as the rising purchasing power and disposable income, have increased the demand for polyphenylene resins in this region.



The market growth can be attributed to the rise in population and increase in demand for polyphenylene from electronics & electrical and automotive industries. These factors are expected to encourage multinational companies to invest more in the region.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C level – 21%, Director level – 29%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 17%, and South America – 23%



Key companies profiled in this market research report include Toray Industries (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Celanese Corporation (US), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), China Lumena New Material (China), and Ensigner (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report covers the polyphenylene market, in terms of value, and forecasts the market size till 2023.The report includes market segmentation based on type (polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyphenylene ether/oxide (PPE/PPO, others), end-use industry (automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, coating, others), application (composites, engineering plastics, high performance lubricants, filter bag others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America).



The regions have been further segmented based on key countries into the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Brazil, and Argentina. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the polyphenylene market.



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the global polyphenylene market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the polyphenylene market comprehensively and provides closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.



2. It will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



3. It will help stakeholders understand competitors and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions.



