A powership is a special purpose ship, on which a power plant is installed to serve as a power generation resource for various end-users. Our powerships market considers the application of oil-fired powerships and gas-fired powerships. Our analysis also discusses the application of powerships in MEA and ROW. In 2018, the oil-fired segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy and domestic availability of fuel oil will play a vital role in the oil-fired segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global powerships market looks at factors such as rising global energy demand, favorable government support, and benefits of using powerships. However, competition from renewable energy sources, fluctuations in oil prices, and cease of funding for E&P activities by world bank may hamper the growth of the powerships industry over the forecast period.

The growth of the global economy has increased the need for energy. The increased income levels of individuals have increased the demand for energy services such as air conditioning. The growing adoption of electric motor systems in the industrial sector has further increased the demand for energy. With the increasing need for energy across the world, the demand for energy resources such as powerships will increase. This is expected to accelerate the growth of the global powerships market size at a CAGR of almost 24% over the forecast period.



There has been significant growth in the production of natural gas across the world. For instance, the shale gas production in the Permian Basin of the US is expected to grow two-fold during the forecast period. The growth in natural gas production will have a positive impact on the global powerships market size.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global powerships market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

With the presence of a few players, the global powerships market is concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several powerships companies, that include ABB, GAS Entec Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Karpower International BV, and Volkswagen AG.



Also, the powerships market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

