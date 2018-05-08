NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Diagnostics, Biomarker-based Test, Targeted Therapeutics, Pharmacogenomics, Molecular Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System, Infectious Diseases



Report Details

The global precision medicine market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 12.08% from 2018 to 2028. The diagnostic tool companies segment is dominating the global market and accounted for $15,974.4 million in 2017 due to the increasing demand for diagnostic and genetic tests.



Report Scope

• Global Precision Medicine Market forecasts from 2018-2028



Along with revenue prediction for the overall market for the global precision medicine market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the market segmented by technology:

• Companion Diagnostics

• Biomarker-based Test

• Targeted Therapeutics

• Pharmacogenomics

• Molecular Diagnostics



The forecast for each market segment is further broken down by ecosystem player and therapeutic application

For each segment, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.



This report breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2028 by ecosystem players:

• Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Companies

• Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies

• Clinical Laboratories



The forecast for each market segment is further broken down by technology, therapeutic application and geography.

For each segment, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.



This report also breaks down the precision medicine market forecast to 2028 by therapeutic application:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Central Nervous System

• Infectious Diseases



The forecast for each market segment is further broken down by ecosystem player, technology and geography.

For each segment, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.



This study provides precision medicine market forecasts to 2028 for these regional markets:

• The Americas

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW



The forecast for each regional market is further broken down by ecosystem player and therapeutic application

For each regional market, the report discusses key trends, developments and participants.



This report profiles selected leading companies that are the main players in the global precision medicine market:

• Abbott Laboratories

• GE Healthcare

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Johnson & Johnson

• Pfizer

• Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings

• Danaher Corporation

• Our study discusses the drivers, restraints as well as the opportunities in the global precision medicine market.

• This study also analyzed the global precision medicine market with Porter's Five Forces Analysis as well as Value Chain Analysis

• This report discusses selected market developments in the precision medicine market: partnership, collaboration, join venture, acquisitions, product launch, product development, expansions, patents, approvals.



