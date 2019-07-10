The global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market: About this market



Primary biliary cholangitis is a chronic autoimmune disease in which intrahepatic bile ducts are damaged over a period of time. This primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market analysis considers sales of OCALIVA, ursodiol, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, ROW. In 2018, the OCALIVA segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as strong efficacy of OCALIVA to target the T-cells that are known to cause primary biliary cholangitis will play a significant role in the OCALIVA segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market report looks at factors such as increasing collaborations, growing risk factors, and rising awareness campaigns to reduce further complications. However, asymptomatic nature of the disease, lack of approved therapies, and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics industry over the forecast period.







Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market: Overview



Growing awareness campaigns to reduce further complications



To increase the awareness of the indication, various organizations and the vendors in the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market are conducting awareness campaigns. For instance, the PBCers Organization is a non-profit organization that focuses on increasing the awareness of the indication globally. The organization also focuses on funding the research on the development of novel therapies to treat primary biliary cholangitis. This will boost the sales of primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics and lead to the expansion of the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.



Advent of regenerative therapy



Research on regenerative therapy is gaining traction as the liver transplant method of treatment causes post-surgery complications to patients. Also, at present, there is no cure for the indication other than liver transplant due to the recurring nature of the disease. This is encouraging researchers to conduct study on stem cell transplantation, which can replace destroyed cells in the bile duct. This ongoing research is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Also, the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



