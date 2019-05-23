NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Plant, Animal), By Application (Food & Beverages, Infant Formulations, Personal Care & Cosmetics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global protein ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 48.77 billion by 2025 It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for nutrient rich food content is projected to propel the demand.



Growing health awareness among consumers is likely to boost plant and dairy market as it helps reduce risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Plant and dairy protein ingredients have been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are approved as an essential ingredients by the European Union and other countries around the world including Japan, Australia, and Canada. Presence of favorable government regulations in various regions is anticipated to propel the demand for plant and dairy proteins over the estimated period.



Vegetable-based protein isolates are widely used for dairy applications owing to their fine particle size and dispersibility.Soy proteins are primarily employed in liquid whipped toppings, coffee whiteners, pre-whipped topping, and toppings of other emulsified food items to replace sodium-caseinate.



Increasing demand from these application areas, technological advancements, and product innovations are anticipated to be the key drivers for the protein ingredients market over the projected period.



Higher profitability concerning soy protein manufacturing is expected to result in increased marketing expenditures, thus catalyzing product demand over the forecast period.In addition, initiatives including International Sustainability and Carbon Certification and Initiative for Sustainable Soy and Round Table on Responsible Soy resulted in proactive positioning of soy as a sustainable protein source.



Food aid nutrition programs on a global level are driving the soy industry further augmenting protein ingredients market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Animal proteins led the global protein ingredient market, accounting for over 73% market share in terms of revenue in 2018

• Soy protein concentrates is predicted to be the largest product segment by 2025. It is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment constituting 34.9% market share in 2018

• Food and beverage registered the highest revenue at a CAGR of over 7.4% from 2019 to 2025 due to rising population in developing countries

• North America was the largest regional segment accounting for 34.2% of the total market share in terms of revenue and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2025

• The protein ingredients market is dominated by specific key companies such as Bunge, ADM, DuPont, and Cargill.



