The global protein labeling market size is expected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2024 registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Development and commercial launch of high accuracy and rapid labeling products is expected to enhance market growth.



Post-translation Modification (PTM) such as proteolysis, lipidation, acetylation, methylation, nitrosylation, ubiquitination, glycosylation, and phosphorylation influence all aspects of pathogenesis as well as normal cell functioning. PTM studies are rapidly being adopted to investigate biological functions of various proteins and their role in disease prognosis.



Availability of a broad range of labels for covalent attachment of different molecules provides researchers the choice to select labels to suit specific applications.Fluorescent labeling does not require additional reagents for protein detection due to its ability to respond to light signals.



This ability of fluorescence molecules has significantly contributed to its rapid adoption in in vivo protein labeling.



High R&D spending to reduce complexity in protein labeling and increased adoption of sophisticated bioengineering techniques in various sectors of biotechnology further contribute to market growth.Development of rapid diagnostic tests based on detection of the presence of specific protein proves to be of great significance for rapid and cost-effective diagnostics.



Focus on development of advanced diagnostic tests based on protein detection is expected to fuel new product development.



Technological advancements in genetic sequencing methodologies has drastically reduced the cost of genome profiling.This is expected to drive demand for protein expression analysis, which is the next step in genetic analysis after sequencing.



Declining sequencing cost has increased the number of proteomic and genomic profiling studies, which is projected to fuel demand for protein labeling over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Rapid adoption of post-translational modification studies in proteomics is expected to fuel demand for reagents

• SNAP-, CLIP-, MCP-, and ACP- tags are some of the fusion proteins used for covalent labeling. Ability to provide irreversible covalent labeling and labeling for membrane protein drives demand for probes/tags in labeling

• Demand for kits for clinical diagnosis of various diseases based on protein detection fuels the kits product segment

• North America dominated the market due to presence of key players and high investments in proteomics research. Canada is poised to witness lucrative growth owing to increasing number of research projects focused on improving healthcare solutions

• Europe is a key regional market. The Seventh Framework Program of the European Union provided funds for P-CUBE - an infrastructure for Protein Production Platforms to provide access to most advanced techniques to researchers

• Asia Pacific is expected to observe remarkable growth over the forecast period, especially in China and Japan

• Major companies operating in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GE Healthcare Life Science; Promega Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Merck Millipore; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories (KPL); Eurogentec S.A.; New England Biolabs; and LI-COR Inc.

• Key players are involved in acquisition of smaller players and are expanding their product portfolio, resulting in market consolidation.



