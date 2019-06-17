NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Protein Supplements Market size is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05785451/?utm_source=PRN



Proteins are macronutrients which are found in foods like meats, nuts, dairy products, beans, etc. Protein is a crucial component of the human diet, along with carbohydrates and fats. Protein, composed of various types of amino acids, is a raw material for muscle construction and repair, and for playing a critical role in the immune system, the endocrine (hormone production) system, and the transmission of nerve impulses across the nervous system. Protein supplements are designed for promoting a higher muscle mass coupled with a regular routine for exercise. Protein concentrates are made by extracting protein from the raw material (like liquid whey) with the use of heat or enzymes. This helps with removing water, some of the lactose and minerals.



Based on Raw Material, the market is segmented into Casein, Whey protein, Egg protein, Soy protein, and others. Casein is a complex protein which makes up 80% of the protein in milk. In essence, it is a combination of proteins and other molecules that collectively form a casein micelle. Whey is a by-product of the cheese-making process – the liquid left over which is made from curdling and straining of milk. In its powder form, it's one of the most popular sports nutrition products in the world because of its availability, cost, and effectiveness. Pea protein powder is a high-quality, easy to digest protein source which is made from yellow peas. Wheat protein isolate is also a dietary supplement which is rich in protein and low in carbohydrates and fat.



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder, RTD liquid, Protein Bar. Based on the source, the market is segmented into Animal and Plant based. On the basis of Age group, the market is segmented as Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomer. Further, according to the Distribution Channel, the protein supplements market is segmented into Super Markets, Online Stores, Direct to customer (DTC) and others. Based on the Gender, the market is also segmented into Male and Female segments. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Glanbia Plc., AMCO Proteins, ABBOTT Laboratories, Alticor Inc., GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK), Herbalife International, Inc., RSP NutritionPost Holdings, Inc., NOW Foods, and PEPSICO Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Raw Material



• Casein



• Whey protein



• Egg protein



• Soy protein



• Other



By Form



• Powder



• RTD liquid



• Protein Bar



By Source



• Animal



• Plant



By Gender



• Male



• Female



By Age Gender



• Millennials



• Generation x



• Baby Boomer



By Distribution Channel



• Super Markets



• Online Stores



• Direct to customer (DTC)



• Other Channels



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Glanbia Plc.



• AMCO Proteins



• ABBOTT Laboratories



• Alticor INC.



• GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK)



• Herbalife International, Inc.



• RSP Nutrition



• Post Holdings, Inc.



• NOW Foods



• PepsiCo Inc.



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05785451/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

