The Global Rowing Machines Market is Expected to Grow by USD 232.97 Million by the End of 2024 at a CAGR of Over 5% | Featuring Key Vendors - Amer Sports Corp., Concept2 Inc., First Degree Fitness, and Others
Mar 04, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rowing Machines Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The rowing machines market is expected to grow by USD 232.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The rising cost of healthcare services is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness about rowing machines and their use will hamper the market growth.
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Rowing Machines Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising cost of healthcare services will significantly influence rowing machines market growth in this region. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for rowing machines in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Concept2 Inc.
- First Degree Fitness
- Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
- Johnson Health Tech
- Nautilus Inc.
- Stamina Products Inc.
- Sunny Distributor Inc.
- TECHNOGYM Spa
- and WaterRower Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Concept2 Inc.
- First Degree Fitness
- Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
- Johnson Health Tech
- Nautilus Inc.
- Stamina Products Inc.
- Sunny Distributor Inc.
- TECHNOGYM Spa
- WaterRower Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
