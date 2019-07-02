NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Saccharin Market: About this market



Our saccharin market analysis considers sales generated from the use of saccharin in food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Our analysis also considers the sales of saccharin in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the food and beverages segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the demand for low-calorie food items will play a significant role in the food and beverages segment to maintain its market position. Our global saccharin market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners, multiple applications of saccharin, and growth in global organized retailing. However, the possible health issues associated with the use of saccharin, increasing competition from natural sweeteners, and enforcement of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the saccharin industry over the forecast period.





Global Saccharin Market: Overview



Increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners



Lack of physical activities and high consumption of sweeteners may lead to obesity, overweight, and other associated health issues. This is driving people to eat healthier alternatives such as zero-calorie and low-calorie sweeteners. Consequently, the consumption of saccharin will increase and lead to the expansion of the global saccharin market at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.



Distribution of saccharin through online channels



Consumers are inclining toward the consumption of saccharin as online retailers are offering saccharin at additional discounts with easy delivery options. Also, benefits such as convenient payment options will further encourage the sales of saccharin through online channels. The replacement of traditional retail outlets with online retailing of saccharin is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global saccharin market is moderately fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading saccharin manufacturers, that include Cumberland Packing Corp., Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd., Merisant Co., PMC Specialties Group Inc., and Shanghai Merry young Enterprise Co. Ltd.



Also, the saccharin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



