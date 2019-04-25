The Global Security Robot Market to 2026: A $3.68 Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Robot - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Security Robot market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as increasing safety concerns, growing demand for robots in security and surveillance, increased application of unmanned system solutions in military forces are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growth in defense budgets of developed countries will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, stringent government environment in different regions rules is restraining the market growth.

Security robots are machines capable of enforcing security within complexes and compounds without the need for human supervision. It acquires and collects data via radars, infrared devices, and thermal sensors. The security aspects of autonomous robots are analyzed by modeling a robot as a set of sensors, effectors, optional communications resources, and processing elements whose behavior is tightly coupled to the sensed characteristics of its environment.

Based on the type, unmanned aerial vehicles segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to increased usage in reconnaissance & surveillance. UAVs are being used effectively by various countries around the globe as an effective measure against terrorist activities and to protect the borders.

By Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to the growing investment of governments to tackle illegal immigration, terrorist attacks, infiltration, and criminal activities.

Some of the key players profiled in the Security Robot market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC,Leonardo SPA, Knight Scope Inc., SMP Robotics, Cobham PLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Recon Robotics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales SA, Elbit Systems Limited, Aerovironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Boston Dynamics Inc. and RoboTex Inc.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Security Robot Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Frames

5.3 Camera System

5.4 Propulsion System

5.5 Guidance, Navigation & Control System

5.6 Sensors

5.7 Controller Systems

5.8 Electrical and Mechanical

5.9 Power Systems

5.10 Services

5.11 Other Components



6 Global Security Robot Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

6.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

6.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.5 Humanoids

6.6 Conventional Unmanned Ground Vehicles

6.7 Armed Unmanned Ground Vehicles

6.8 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles

6.9 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)



7 Global Security Robot Market, By Environment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Outdoor

7.3 Indoor



8 Global Security Robot Market, By Robot Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ground Robots

8.3 Aerial Robots

8.4 Other Types



9 Global Security Robot Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Explosive Detection

9.3 Rescue Operations

9.4 Spying

9.5 Patrolling & Surveillance

9.6 Fire Fighting

9.7 Demining

9.8 Transportation

9.9 Other Applications



10 Global Security Robot Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.3 Defense and Military

10.4 Commercial

10.5 Aerospace

10.6 Entertainment & Leisure Venues

10.7 Oil & Gas

10.8 Chemical & Mining

10.9 Manufacturing

10.10 Government

10.11 Other End Users



11 Global Security Robot Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.2 BAE Systems PLC

13.3 Leonardo S.p.A.

13.4 Knight Scope Inc.

13.5 SMP Robotics

13.6 Cobham PLC

13.7 Qinetiq Group PLC

13.8 Recon Robotics Inc.

13.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.10 Thales S.A.

13.11 Elbit Systems Limited

13.12 Aerovironment Inc.

13.13 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

13.14 Boston Dynamics Inc.

13.15 RoboTex Inc.



