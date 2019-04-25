The Global Security Robot Market to 2026: A $3.68 Billion Opportunity
Apr 25, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Robot - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Security Robot market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as increasing safety concerns, growing demand for robots in security and surveillance, increased application of unmanned system solutions in military forces are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growth in defense budgets of developed countries will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, stringent government environment in different regions rules is restraining the market growth.
Security robots are machines capable of enforcing security within complexes and compounds without the need for human supervision. It acquires and collects data via radars, infrared devices, and thermal sensors. The security aspects of autonomous robots are analyzed by modeling a robot as a set of sensors, effectors, optional communications resources, and processing elements whose behavior is tightly coupled to the sensed characteristics of its environment.
Based on the type, unmanned aerial vehicles segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to increased usage in reconnaissance & surveillance. UAVs are being used effectively by various countries around the globe as an effective measure against terrorist activities and to protect the borders.
By Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to the growing investment of governments to tackle illegal immigration, terrorist attacks, infiltration, and criminal activities.
Some of the key players profiled in the Security Robot market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC,Leonardo SPA, Knight Scope Inc., SMP Robotics, Cobham PLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Recon Robotics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales SA, Elbit Systems Limited, Aerovironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Boston Dynamics Inc. and RoboTex Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Security Robot Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Frames
5.3 Camera System
5.4 Propulsion System
5.5 Guidance, Navigation & Control System
5.6 Sensors
5.7 Controller Systems
5.8 Electrical and Mechanical
5.9 Power Systems
5.10 Services
5.11 Other Components
6 Global Security Robot Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
6.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
6.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
6.5 Humanoids
6.6 Conventional Unmanned Ground Vehicles
6.7 Armed Unmanned Ground Vehicles
6.8 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles
6.9 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)
7 Global Security Robot Market, By Environment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Outdoor
7.3 Indoor
8 Global Security Robot Market, By Robot Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ground Robots
8.3 Aerial Robots
8.4 Other Types
9 Global Security Robot Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Explosive Detection
9.3 Rescue Operations
9.4 Spying
9.5 Patrolling & Surveillance
9.6 Fire Fighting
9.7 Demining
9.8 Transportation
9.9 Other Applications
10 Global Security Robot Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.3 Defense and Military
10.4 Commercial
10.5 Aerospace
10.6 Entertainment & Leisure Venues
10.7 Oil & Gas
10.8 Chemical & Mining
10.9 Manufacturing
10.10 Government
10.11 Other End Users
11 Global Security Robot Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
13.2 BAE Systems PLC
13.3 Leonardo S.p.A.
13.4 Knight Scope Inc.
13.5 SMP Robotics
13.6 Cobham PLC
13.7 Qinetiq Group PLC
13.8 Recon Robotics Inc.
13.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
13.10 Thales S.A.
13.11 Elbit Systems Limited
13.12 Aerovironment Inc.
13.13 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
13.14 Boston Dynamics Inc.
13.15 RoboTex Inc.
