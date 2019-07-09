NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global small animal imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% between 2019 and 2027 to generate revenue of $4,854 million by 2027. Protein labeling is an effective tool for studying protein structure and function. Small animal nuclear imaging systems have exquisite sensitivity and the capability to offer quantitative, in vivo measurements of metabolic pathways, physiology, and molecular targets deep inside the tissue.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The important drivers increasing growth in the global small animal imaging market is the growing usage of multimodal imaging instruments and rise in the pharmaceutical industry and R&D expenditures.Global small animal imaging market has been segmented on the basis of application, modality, and reagents.



The autoimmune disease leads the application segment in terms of revenue.

The ongoing evolution of imaging technology has witnessed rapid growth in the development and use of multimodal imaging instruments.Rising R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical companies is a direct consequence of changing industry structure, specifically the expansion of the biotechnology segment.



Stringent regulation is one of the major factors hindering the small animal imaging market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global small animal imaging market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, which are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the remaining countries forming the Rest of Asia Pacific regional segment.The small animal imaging market in North America is expected to hold the largest share by 2027 mainly due to the increasing number of medical conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurological disorders, etc.



The regional market for small animal imaging constituted approximately 41% share in 2018.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

MILabs B.V., Miltenyi Biotec, ESaote S.P.A, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., MR Solutions Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Aspect Imaging, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and MindRay are the major companies who are investing in the small animal imaging market.



