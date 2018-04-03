The global spot welding robots market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.70 % during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Spot Welding Robots



Robotic spot welding, a type of resistance welding, is the most common welding application found in the manufacturing field. Spot welding robots are used to carry the spot welding operation in end-user industries. These robots deploy copper alloys for transmitting electric current to the welding point and contain a spot welding gun at the terminal point of the robot wrist, which is in place instead of an end-effector.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global spot welding robots market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70 % during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spot welding robots market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spot welding robots.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Spot Welding Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABB

• FANUC

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Midea

• Yaskawa



Market driver

• High operational efficiency of spot welding robots

Market challenge

• Limited adoption of robots by SMEs

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of multi-robot cells

