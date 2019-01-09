NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical retractors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period



The global surgical retractors market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023 from USD 1.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures; growing availability of specialized and application specific retraction products; continuously expanding geriatric population prone to chronic diseases (which require surgical intervention); and rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries.



The hand-held retractors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018

Based on product, the surgical retractors market is segmented into hand-held retractors, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and accessories.The hand-held retractors segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2018.



The availability of a wide range of affordable handheld retractors coupled with significant preference of healthcare providers for these products and large number of surgical procedures conducted across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.



The head, neck, and spinal applications segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the surgical retractors market, by application, during forecast period

Based on applications, the surgical retractors market is segmented into abdominal applications; cardiothoracic applications; orthopedic applications; obstetric and gynecological applications; general surgical applications; head, neck, and spinal applications; aesthetic surgical applications, and other applications.The surgical retractors market for head, neck, and spinal application is expected to witness high growth rate in the during forecast period.



The growing usage of application specific specialized surgical retractors in spinal surgeries and growth in number of patients with spinal disorders are the major factor driving the growth of this market segment.



The hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers segment is estimated to account for largest share of surgical retractors market in 2018

On the basis of end user, the surgical retractors market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers; ambulatory care centers; and maternity and fertility centers. The hospitals, clinics, and surgical center end user segment is estimated to account for largest share in 2018 due to factors growing number of surgical procedures across the globe and growth in the number of hospitals, clinics and surgeons providing surgical treatments.



Asia Pacific to witness high growth rate in global surgical retractors market during the forecast period

The surgical retractors market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth rate in global surgical retractors market in 2018.



The growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, government initiatives to increase the number of doctors in China, Japan's growing healthcare industry, and increasing medical tourism (especially for aesthetic surgeries) in Asian countries are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical retractors market in Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–46%, and Tier 3–21%

• By Designation: D-level–26%, C-level–20%, and Others–54%

• By Region: North America–33%, Europe–29%, APAC–24%, and RoW–14%



The major players in the market include JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), MEDTRONIC PLC (US), BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (US), STRYKER CORPORATION (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (US), INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION (US), THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. (US), GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. (US), RTI SURGICAL, INC. (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Invuity, Inc. (US), and Medline Industries, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the surgical retractors market based on product type, product design, product usage, application, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the surgical retractors market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



