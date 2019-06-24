NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market:



About this market







Throat cancer is a type of head and neck cancer that affects the tissues in the pharynx or the larynx. Technavio's throat cancer treatment market analysis considers the treatment of pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer. Our analysis also considers the treatment of throat cancer in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. In 2018, the pharyngeal cancer segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as changing lifestyle will play a significant role in the pharyngeal cancer segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global throat cancer therapeutics market looks at factors such as increasing incidence of throat cancer, increasing the use of tobacco products, and increasing risk factors. However, the preference for alternative treatment options, severe adverse effects, and high treatment cost may hamper the growth of the throat cancer therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market:



Overview



Increasing incidence of throat cancer



The global throat cancer treatment market has witnessed an increase in the number of throat cancer cases despite advancements in the R&D of therapeutics. The condition is increasingly becoming prevalent in countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. In the US, the mortality rate for the condition increased from 2.5 deaths per every 100,000 people to 2.6 deaths per every 100,000 people over the past decade. The increasing prevalence of throat cancer has increased the number of awareness campaigns to aid in the early diagnosis of the condition. The increasing incidence of throat cancer is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global throat cancer therapeutics market at a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.



Strong pipeline



The increasing prevalence of throat cancer has encouraged many large and mid-sized vendors to conduct R&Ds to develop novel drugs for the condition. Many vendors in the market have developed novel therapies that are in the late stages of clinical trials for the treatment of various head and neck cancer indications, including pharyngeal and laryngeal cancer. These developments among vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the global throat cancer therapeutics market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global throat cancer therapeutics market is fairly concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several throat cancer therapeutics companies, that include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., and Sanofi.



Also, the throat cancer therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



