NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Vision Sensor Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period.







The design and structure of vision sensors systems consist of a display, interface, video camera, and a computer processor to automate the industrial processes. These sensors are widely implemented for pass/fail decisions, measurement, and other observable characteristics pertaining to the product quality. These parts are integral to the manufacturing processes as they primarily focus upon increasing the efficiency. With the help of images captured by the camera, vision sensors can be used to determine orientation, presence and accuracy of the parts.



Based on Sensor Type, the market is segmented into Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading, and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Packaging, and Others. Due to the increasing demand for these sensors in inspection, identification and localisation applications, the automotive industry is likely to emerge as the leading end user industry for vision sensors. Applications that boost demand for the visual sensors of these industries include: inspection of different components and parts, identification of faulty components, misalignment of parts and components and guide robotic arm to complex work on the mounting line. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Basler AG, Sick AG, Datalogic, Balluff, Teledyne Technologies Inc., IFM Electronic GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Baumer Holding AG, and Cognex Corporation.



