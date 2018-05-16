LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is Anticipated to Reach $24.33 billion by 2021



Improper water treatment and management services has a direct impact on the public health, and leads to air, land, and groundwater pollution. Moreover, rising incidences of droughts and floods has resulted in a rising outbreak of diseases such as cholera, and malaria, among others. It is estimated that globally, approximately 3.5 million people die, annually, because of inadequate water sanitation and hygiene.



The Degraded water quality and lack of hygiene contribute to about 88% of the deaths from diarrhoeal diseases. High number of deaths are mostly witnessed in developing countries as compared to the developed economies. Along with environmental hazards, diseases outbreak results into extra municipal expenditures, thus restricting municipalities from investing in other civic amenities, further creating issues in the overall developmental process for any particular region or country.



Increased globalization, surge in waste water volumes and depleting resources for fresh water, among others, have led to an increase in the demand of water globally. According to United Nations, in 2013, an increase in water withdrawal from the fresh water resources is expected to grow by 50% in developing countries, and 18% by developed countries in 2025.



It is also estimated that by 2025, approximately 1,800 million people will live in absolute water scarce region and approximately two thirds of the global population will dwell in water stress regions. Therefore, the need for water treatment has increased largely at the global scale. The water treatment industry is expected to advance extensively due to a surge in waste water volumes, increasing water demand for industrial processing, and stringent regulations, among others, in developing and non-developed economies.



Existing players will have an established platform for increased commercialization and business expansion across the various water infrastructure segments such as chemicals, and equipment. The high growth rate of the market is due to the increasing demand from high end sectors like oil & gas, pulp & paper, and mining industries.



Additionally, high demand in the market is also aided by the burgeoning demand growth for biocides & disinfectants. During the forecast period, water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness growth backed by the rampant demand in the end uses, and rising environmental regulatory concerns. Owing to these factors, the water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value, from 2016 to 2021.



The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global water treatment chemicals market, including market breakdown by the product type, end-user industries and different geographical areas.



Herein, the revenue generated from the different product type, namely, corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, scale inhibitors, biocides & disinfectants, pH adjusters and anti-foaming agents, and end-user industries, namely, municipal, power, oil & gas, paper & pulp, mining, food & beverage, and chemicals, among others, are tracked to calculate the overall market size.



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the market. It also includes the key participants involved in the manufacturing and distribution of these products.



The report puts special emphasis on the market share of the leading companies in the water treatment chemicals market, owing to the changing paradigms in the industry. The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. This segment also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the water treatment chemicals market by the players.



The competitive landscape for the water treatment chemicals market demonstrates an inclination towards companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development, and partnerships and collaborations. The major established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or further enhancing their existing product portfolio.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Each geography details the individual push and pull forces affecting the market, in addition to the key players from that region. The prominent players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market are Ecolab Inc., Kemira OYJ, Kurita Water Industries, BASF, K+S AG, Chembond Chemicals, Solenis, SNF Floeger, Buckman, Suez, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Organo Corporation, among others.



Executive Summary

The water treatment industry is expected to advance extensively due to a surge in waste water volumes, increasing water demand and stringent regulations among others in the developing and under developed economies. Existing players have an established platform for increased commercialization and business expansion across the various water infrastructure segments such as chemicals and equipment.



The use of traditional water treatment methods is declining owing to the rapid industrial development and population growth. To meet the growing demand and sustain to the pace of the rapidly mounting market, major players in the water industry are emphasizing on producing innovative treatment products for local as well as the global market. Some of the key growth drivers for the water treatment chemicals market are declining freshwater availability, aging water infrastructure in the developed regions, and stringent regulations.



Financial barriers and lack of infrastructure for the solid waste management can be tackled by the involvement of private players. Thus, they have an immense opportunity to expand their business throughout the value chain. Numerous water treatment chemicals manufacturers are shifting their production bases to the developing countries in Asia Pacific because of low labor costs and the absence of stringent environmental regulations, which is future expected to drive the regional market. Several regulations, and investment cost are key factors attracting the companies to invest in the region. Moreover, companies are coming up with various sustainable options to treat water involving green chemistry.



The water treatment chemicals market encompasses a wide array of product type such as corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, scale inhibitors, anti-foaming agents, biocides & disinfectants, and pH adjusters, among others. Coagulants & flocculants are majorly utilized in the treatment of municipal water, and in some industrial applications involving oils, and chemicals.



Chemicals like anti-scalants, corrosion inhibitor, and biocides are predominantly used for circulating water in varied industries. Apart from these, anti-foaming agents, and chelating agents are also some of the important water treatment chemicals used in commercial as well as industrial processes. Corrosion inhibitors form a significant part in the water treatment in various end-user industries like oil & gas, power, and pulp & paper sectors.



Water treatment chemicals have applications in a vast range of allied end markets including municipal, power, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemical, food & beverage, and mining, among others. Key factors contributing to the growth in these end-markets are aging water infrastructure, drastic climatic conditions, rising demand supply gap, and rapid growth in urban population.



The trends of the water treatment chemicals market vary with different geographical regions. The water treatment chemicals market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, Asia Pacific is at the forefront of the water treatment chemicals market, with high market penetration in countries like China, Japan, South Korea and India, among others. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is expected to display the highest market growth from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as water scarcity, urban population growth in megacities and developing countries, and climatic change issues, among others, have triggered the demand for water treatment chemicals in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in this market have ramped up their product launch activities over the recent years, in order to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and compete with the competitors' product portfolio. It has been the most widely adopted strategy by the players in this market. Driven by the rapid evolution of the water treatment chemicals industry, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by many important players in this market, leading to increased product launches during the last three years.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Sweden

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan



