The Growing Parcel Theft Issue Has Finally Been Solved in The Most Common Sense, Aesthetically Pleasing Way

In addition to parcel theft, contactless delivery and pickup is a growing need. Parcel Secure products are the perfect solution for secure, contactless deliveries. They are also a great option for safe, contactless pickup. Simply lock the item in the parcel bench/chair and pass the code along to your friends/family for pickup. No contact necessary! It's amazing that no one thought to solve this massive problem with such a straightforward, discrete, and dual-purpose approach. Our products are functional, blend in and add to curb appeal, rather than attracting attention as an eyesore on the homeowner's front porch.

WHY CHOOSE PARCEL SECURE?

Made from Shorea wood (a tropical hardwood), the heavy density of this beautiful wood allows it the ability to withstand the effects of wind, rain, sun, and snow. It's highly resistant to bugs, mold, and rot.

Our keypad lock is fully mechanical with no electronics or batteries. It's 100% durable in all weather conditions and comes with a lifetime warranty. A generic pass code is set from factory but can be changed by the consumer if they choose.

Parcel Secure products are the most common sense, aesthetically pleasing solution on the market. Every other competitive product detracts from curb appeal. Homeowners do not want a product that looks like an old fridge or garbage bin on their porch. Plus, these competitive products are visibly storing/securing something. Our bench and chair are functional, discrete, and add to the aesthetics of the consumer's home. They blend in and don't attract attention. The first line of defence is out of sight, out of mind.

The lock can be left unlocked. Then all the consumer needs to do is leave instructions with their online purchase order for the parcel to be placed inside. The driver then locks the deadbolt with one simple turn. Once the deadbolt is engaged, the delivery is safe until the consumer arrives home. Alternatively, the pass code can be added to the delivery instructions if expecting several deliveries in a day.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/parcelsecure

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/parcelsecure/



SOURCE Parcel Secure Company