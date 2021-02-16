The Habit Burger Grill Expands Their New Jersey Footprint With its 12th Location In Wayne, New Jersey!

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announce the grand opening of the newest location at The Park at Hamburg at 910 Hamburg Turnpike Wayne, NJ 07470, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its acclaimed 'Habit Hospitality' on February 27th.

Upon opening this location will offer indoor and outdoor patio dining, as well as takeout. Guests have additional convenient ordering options including indoor kiosks and contactless curbside pick-up via The Habit Mobile App, online at order.habitburger.com and by phone. Contactless delivery is also available through The Habit Mobile App, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

"We are ecstatic to continue to serve up our top-notch 'Habit Hospitality' in our new restaurant location in Wayne, New Jersey. The local Habit Burger team cannot wait to welcome guests in so they can enjoy our must-have Charburgers", said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice sirloin steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers two family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Mon - Sun 10:30 am - 10:00 pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

