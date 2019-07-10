NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hand sanitizer is applied on hands to remove common pathogens and bacteria. This hand sanitizer market analysis considers the revenue generation based on products such as gel, foam, spray, and wipes. Our analysis also considers the sales of hand sanitizer in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the gel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ease of use will play a significant role in the gel segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global hand sanitizer market report looks at factors such as the new product launches, innovative marketing campaigns by the vendors, and innovative packaging ideas. However, the harmful effects of hand sanitizers, product recalls, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the hand sanitizer industry over the forecast period.







The demand for hand sanitizers has been increasing significantly owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers. As a result, vendors in the market are focusing on introducing new products to cater to the growing demand as well as increase their market share. The increasing launch of new products will be a key factor for the growth of the hand sanitizer market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Consumers across the world are taking up various preventive measures to control the outbreak of various diseases. This has increased the use of hand sanitizers and sanitizing hand wipes. The sales of hand sanitizers increased in the US during the months of flu. Thus, the popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is increasing among consumers, which is expected to be a key hand sanitizers market trends during the forecast period.



With the presence of several major players, the global hand sanitizer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand sanitizer providers, that include 3M Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc.



Also, the hand sanitizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



