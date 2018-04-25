The Harris Law Firm Attorneys Voted Rising Stars

Carrie Chaille Eckstein : Selected to Rising Stars 2012-2018

: Selected to Rising Stars 2012-2018 Jennie R. Wray : Selected to Rising Stars 2013-2018

: Selected to Rising Stars 2013-2018 Sangeetha Mallavarapu : Selected to Rising Stars 2015-2018

: Selected to Rising Stars 2015-2018 Kelly Lynch Murphy : Selected to Rising Stars 2017-2018

Being selected to the list of Rising Stars requires the attorneys to pass a multiphase selection process to even be considered. These candidates need to be nominated, at which point a team of independent evaluators will research their qualifications and background. Only the top 2.5 percent of attorneys who have been practicing law for 10 years or less or are 40 years old and under are selected as Rising Stars.

The Harris Law Firm is a family law firm with offices in Denver, Englewood and Evergreen, CO. Our attorneys handle cases including divorce, alimony, annulment, property distribution, domestic violence, visitation, child custody as well as other areas of family law. If you would like to speak with one of our award-winning attorneys, call us at (303) 622-5502 or visit our website at http://www.harrisfamilylaw.com/.

