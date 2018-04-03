The Help Group's Advance LA Announces 2018 Conference: Thriving Through Transitions Featuring Experts Whose Research and Practice Support Young Adults with Special Needs

Featured conference speakers include:

Dan Siegel , M.D. – Author, Speaker and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA School of Medicine

, M.D. – Author, Speaker and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA School of Medicine Robert Koegel , Ph.D. and Lynn Koegel , Ph.D. – Clinical Professors of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University

, Ph.D. and , Ph.D. – Clinical Professors of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Luncheon Speaker Rabbi Naomi Levy speaking on "Every Soul is Uniquely Blessed"

Conference participants can select from 15 sessions focusing on academics and careers, relationships, gender dysphoria, and diagnostic considerations and interventions. The Advance LA Conference is open to educators, clinicians, researchers, parents, graduate and undergraduate students. Continuing education credits are available.

An early bird rate of $70 for students, $100 for parents and $150 for professionals seeking CE credits is available through Saturday, April 7. For information on Advance LA and the conference, please visit www.advancela.org, call 818-779-5198 or email advancela@thehelpgroup.org.

About ADVANCE LA

Advance LA, an innovative program of The Help Group, provides individualized transition support, training, and resources to teens and young adults with a wide range of needs including learning differences, autism spectrum disorder, executive functioning difficulties, ADHD, and other social or emotional issues. www.advancela.org

About THE HELP GROUP

Founded in 1975, The Help Group is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit of its kind in the United States serving children with special needs. Its broad range of educational, mental health and therapy services, child abuse and residential programs extends its reach to more than 6,000 children and their families each year. www.thehelpgroup.org

