The Hillman Group Launches New KeyHero™ Digital Key Backup

KeyHero not only offers peace of mind to consumers with its secure backup, but also offers consumers the flexibility and accessibility of digital key sharing. The app's multi-layer, military grade security is unique in that no image or physical location is saved. Only a Hillman key cutting machine can read the encrypted code."

"We are excited to release the most convenient, reliable and secure digital key backup and duplication application on the market," said Greg Gluchowski, President and CEO of The Hillman Group. "KeyHero creates a platform for consumers to safely manage their mechanical keys in a digital world. This innovative solution, leverages Hillman's 60+ years of experience in key cutting technology with UniKey's best in class digital access control platform."

"Mr. Dumas and I have a history of developing innovative security technologies together," said Gluchowski. "While at Spectrum Brands HHI, we worked with Phil and the UniKey team to develop Kevo™ for Kwikset™, which was the first Bluetooth enabled deadbolt on the market."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with an industry leader such as Hillman and are excited to bring this technology to market, as it truly represents the bridge between the physical and digital key worlds," states Phil Dumas, Founder and CEO of UniKey.

Over the next year, The Hillman Group plans to roll out this new digital platform across its large key duplication network, starting with a limited release in Florida and Colorado.

About The Hillman Group

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 26,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.

For more information, please visit our website at hillmangroup.com or call Investor Relations at (513) 851-4900, ext. 60292.

About UniKey

UniKey Technologies is the industry leader and pioneer of smart lock and access control platform technology. UniKey provides companies and manufacturers the ability to rapidly develop and deploy smart lock or access control products on a proven, scaled and secure platform. For more information about UniKey Technologies, please visit unikey.com.

