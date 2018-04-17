The Hottest Ticket in Town This Weekend is Not Coachella, It's BudTrader's 4/20 Ball

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicknamed the Craigslist of Cannabis, the world's largest online marketplace for marijuana products and services, BudTrader.com will be hosting their annual red carpet event this Friday 4/20 in Los Angeles on a major movie studio lot.

BudTrader Newspaper BudTrader CEO Brad McLaughlin giving a live interview during last year's BudTrader Ball. Photo credit: Chris Brake

The red carpet event is a gathering of celebrities, pro athletes, cannabis executives, hip-hop stars, investors, and high-level politicians. "The size and scope of the 2018 BudTrader Ball is unprecedented," says CEO Brad McLaughlin. "When people ask me what I have planned for this year, I just tell them it's going to be the greatest show on earth. My goal is to make it the greatest night of each attendee's life."

According to McLaughlin, the undisclosed location for the BudTrader Ball is around 10,000 square feet on a major movie studios private lot, and there will be a designated smoking patio. Each attendee on the star-studded guest list of 300 celebrities and influencers will be gifted one of BudTrader's coveted swag bags, filled with top-end cannabis products and event exclusives, all personally curated for the event by McLaughlin and the BudTrader team. Guests can also anticipate a special celebrity DJ, along with a world-renowned, top-selling musical act. McLaughlin even dropped hints that there may be a newsworthy international political summit at this year's BudTrader Ball.

With McLaughlin at the helm since 2016, BudTrader.com has been at the forefront of creating spectacles with their events and parties. Last year's BudTrader Ball, held in San Diego, California, made local and national news and was attended by 250 of the industries best and brightest minds, along with many celebrities, sports stars, Olympic athletes, and politicians. In July, the brand rented a yacht in the San Diego Harbor during Comic-Con 2017 and threw a star-studded party that quickly became legend when BudTrader's yacht was evicted from the marina on the third day of the event by officials.

BudTrader.com is the largest online marijuana marketplace in the world, and receives millions of page views monthly, with over one million registered users. The platform is available in the 29 states in the U.S. where cannabis is legal, along with Puerto Rico and Canada.

The 2018 BudTrader Ball is an invite-only private event that will be held at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles and will run from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. This is a red carpet event and the dress code is black tie and will be strictly enforced.

Media Contact

Victoria Omega

victoria@themarijuanajournal.org

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MbiBBNxEEk

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hottest-ticket-in-town-this-weekend-is-not-coachella-its-budtraders-420-ball-300631432.html

SOURCE BudTrader.com

Related Links

https://budtrader.com

