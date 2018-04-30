The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Innovation

"The Merriweather District represents the future of Maryland's tech evolution, and as the future home of Tenable's new headquarters, it also means hundreds of new jobs right here in Columbia," said Governor Larry Hogan. "Congratulations once again to Tenable, to The Howard Hughes Corporation, and to everyone involved in this exciting initiative. Thank you for ensuring that when it comes to cybersecurity, Maryland will continue to lead here at home and on a global scale."

"We are pleased to be able to build on the foundation laid by visionary developer James Rouse as we continue to reinvent Downtown Columbia's legacy and transform it into a technology hub and vibrant destination for people to live, work, and play," said David R. Weinreb, CEO, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "At The Howard Hughes Corporation, we are committed to building for the future. From the inaugural OPUS 1 music and technology festival we launched last year to the LEED rating and self-parking technology we are integrating into the Merriweather District, Downtown Columbia is a consummate example of our passion for innovation."

The groundbreaking highlighted plans to include a 12-story, 350,000-square-foot signature and LEED-silver-certified office building that will serve as the new headquarters for Tenable. Tenable is scheduled to move to 6100 Merriweather Drive in late 2019, occupying approximately 150,000 square feet on the 7th-12th floors. In addition, plans were announced for a neighborhood amenity to harness the emerging technology of autonomous parking. The Merriweather District buildings will be powered by STEER technology, the first fully-autonomous parking solution transforming everyday cars into driverless vehicles that self-park. This integration will transform the Merriweather District into the first city in the country to be built for automated self-parking cars.

The ceremony also served to recognize the Merriweather District as the first LEED Neighborhood Development v4 in Maryland, making it the second development to achieve this certification on the East Coast, fifth in the U.S., and 10th in the world. LEED v4 is the highest level of LEED certification and is called the LEED of the future for being the highest performance-based approach that calls for measurable results throughout a building's life cycle certification.

"These outstanding companies and 'smart-city' amenities exemplify our bold vision for Downtown Columbia and our community-centered approach to business," said John DeWolf, President, Columbia, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The Merriweather District is designed to be a dynamic live-work-play destination with access to unique offerings, great restaurants and an iconic entertainment venue within a beautiful, walkable environment."

The new Merriweather District trophy office building will join One and Two Merriweather, a collection of Class-A mixed-use office buildings already located in the district. Tenable's expansion reflects Downtown Columbia's burgeoning cybersecurity industry with its proximity to the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, a built-in, highly-skilled and educated workforce, and a new amenity-rich downtown. To date, 10 percent of the redevelopment plan is under construction or complete.

The Merriweather District's revitalization will include 2,300 residences, a 250-room hotel, over 1.5 million square feet of office space, and 314,000 square feet of street retail with a central park. Environmental enhancements, such as reforestation and stream restoration, are already under way. At full build-out, the Downtown Columbia revitalization, including the Merriweather District, will include 14 million square feet of mixed-use development.

The dynamic transformation of the Merriweather District is emblematic of the many developments across the company's portfolio, including Hughes Landing® in the Texas community of The Woodlands® and Downtown Summerlin® in Nevada, where development has accelerated to meet market demand for live-work-play environments.

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 24,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver Tenable.io®, the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 20 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

About STEER

STEER builds products that will massively enable autonomous features in mainstream vehicles, galvanize smart transportation and stop automotive cyber threats now and in the future. The first application of STEER's technology is a Level 4, cyber-robust highly-autonomous parking solution. STEER is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland. Learn more and see the technology in action at www.STEER-Tech.com.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: The Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

About Downtown Columbia

A development of The Howard Hughes Corporation®, Downtown Columbia is located at the center of Columbia, MD, one of the first master planned communities in the U.S. founded by legendary developer James W. Rouse in 1967. Conveniently located between Washington, DC and Baltimore, Columbia is comprised of 14,000 acres including ten completed residential villages and a deep pipeline of commercial development opportunities within its Downtown. At full buildout, the redevelopment of Downtown Columbia will include three new and reconfigured neighborhoods— Merriweather District, Lakefront District and Central District—and feature more than 14 million square feet of mixed-use development comprised of 4.3 million square feet of commercial office space, 1.25 million square feet of street retail, 6,244 residential units, and 640 hotel rooms, as well as cultural and civic spaces including public parks, trails and more.

The underdeveloped core of Columbia became the subject of an extensive five-year process that culminated with the passage by the Howard County government of the Downtown Columbia Plan in 2010, a guide to creating a vital area in which residents can live, shop, work, entertain, exercise, and enjoy cultural opportunities in an enriched natural setting. More information is available at www.howardhughes.com/properties/downtown-columbia.

