The Indian Ice Cream market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.3% Between 2021 and 2026

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The healthy growth of the market can be attributed to numerous forces. Population growth, rising disposable incomes, urbanisation rates, changing consumer preferences, improved cold supply chain and growing deep freezer penetration are some of the factors that are broadening the growth aspects of the market.

Looking forward, the publisher expects the ice cream market in India to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Indian Ice Cream market, along with forecasts for growth at the regional and state level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type, flavor, format, end-user, distribution channel, and region.



Market Breakup by Type

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

Market Breakup by Flavor

Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

Market Breakup by Format

Cup

Stick

Cone

Brick

Others

Market Breakup by End-User

Retail

Institutional

Market Breakup by Retail Distribution Channel

General Trade

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Ice cream Parlors

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Performance by Regions:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Odisha

Haryana

For each of the states, the report provides a thorough analysis of the current and historical value and volume trends, market share of key players and market forecast. Currently, Maharashtra represents the largest market, accounting for nearly 14% of the market share. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The competitive landscape of the Indian ice cream market has also been covered in this report. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include GCMMF, Kwality Walls, Vadilal, Mother Dairy, Hatsun and Cream Bell.



The study gives an in-depth analysis of the ice cream market landscape in India, covering the current, historical and future trends for ice cream production along with its prices. The report also offers SWOT, Value Chain and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Indian ice cream market along with breakup by segment, region, and an analysis of the competitive landscape. The study is based on both desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Indian ice cream industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Indian Dairy Industry

6 Indian Ice Cream Industry

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by Flavor

9 Market Breakup by Format

10 Market Breakup by End-User

11 Market Breakup by Retail Distribution Channel

12 Performance of Key Regions

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Ice Cream Manufacturing Process

15 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

16 Loans and Financial Assistance

17 Project Economics

18 Key Player Profiles



Companies Mentioned

GCMMF

Kwality Walls

Vadilal

Mother Dairy

Hatsun

Cream Bell

