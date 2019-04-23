NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

The growth of industrial manufacturing and increase in demand for machine tools will trigger the market growth in the upcoming years. The rack and pinion assembly is often used to convert rotary motion into linear motion with the help of their linear actuation mechanisms. As a result, with the rising unit sales of machine tools, the demand for rack and pinion assemblies to be applied in machine tool applications will also surge considerably in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the industrial rack and pinion market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for actuators in process industries

One of the growth drivers of the global industrial rack and pinion market is the increasing demand for actuators in process industries. The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial rack and pinion market during the forecast period.

Aftermarket rack and pinion assemblies offered by unrecognized vendors

One of the challenges in the growth of the global industrial rack and pinion market is the aftermarket rack and pinion assemblies offered by unrecognized vendors. The high lead time quoted by OEMs and the readily available rack and pinion assemblies by unrecognized vendors is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the industrial rack and pinion market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on offering rack and pinion assemblies that have zero or near-zero backlash. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



