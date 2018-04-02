The Inflatable Run & Festival Comes to Phoenix's Rawhide Event Center on April 7th 2018

PHOENIX, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all adults with kids! Or adults who still are kids! On April 7th 2018, the most unique family event ever designed will be held at Rawhide Event Center. The Inflatable Run is a family-friendly event featuring a 1 mile-long course built of kid-friendly colorful inflatable obstacles to duck under, bounce off, climb through, and slide down. Not only that but the entire area will be packed with live music, food carts, carnival games, face painting, magic shows, inflatable Zorb balls to ride, a massive water balloon battle and fun kid's activities. The event is hosting approximately 3500 participants. Ideal for families, The Inflatable Run is suitable for all ages, and kids under 12 get in free!
DATE: April 7th 2018
TIME: 8 AM – 4 PM
LOCATION: Rawhide Event Center - 5594 W Wild Horse Pass Rd Chandler AZ 85226
PRICES: Kids 12 & Under are Free when registered online. Adult tickets are $15 - $60
"Everybody Loves running thru an inflatable obstacle course, right? That's why we designed an obstacle course with inflatables that will keep your family laughing and smiling from start to finish," said Clark Wayne, The Inflatable Run's Event Director. "One of the best parts of The Inflatable Run is that kids 12 and under can attend the event and participant in the inflatable race course for free!"
As parents and kids are creating fun family memories, they can feel even better knowing profits from the run will be donated to Just Care More, a charity helping at-risk youth learn life lessons thru the discovery of hobbies and passions.
ATTRACTIONS INCLUDE:
- 1 Mile / 5K Inflatable Obstacle Course
- Face Painting & temporary tattoo booth
- Magic Shows
- Live Music
- Inflatable Zorb Balls
- Water Balloon Battle
- Go Kart Races
- Carnival Games like skeeball, high striker, basketball, and more
- Meet & Greet with Mr. Wacky
- Costume Contest with Great Prizes
