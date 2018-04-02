The Inflatable Run & Festival Comes to Phoenix's Rawhide Event Center on April 7th 2018

DATE: April 7th 2018

TIME: 8 AM – 4 PM

LOCATION: Rawhide Event Center - 5594 W Wild Horse Pass Rd Chandler AZ 85226

PRICES: Kids 12 & Under are Free when registered online. Adult tickets are $15 - $60

"Everybody Loves running thru an inflatable obstacle course, right? That's why we designed an obstacle course with inflatables that will keep your family laughing and smiling from start to finish," said Clark Wayne, The Inflatable Run's Event Director. "One of the best parts of The Inflatable Run is that kids 12 and under can attend the event and participant in the inflatable race course for free!"

As parents and kids are creating fun family memories, they can feel even better knowing profits from the run will be donated to Just Care More, a charity helping at-risk youth learn life lessons thru the discovery of hobbies and passions.

ATTRACTIONS INCLUDE:

1 Mile / 5K Inflatable Obstacle Course

Inflatable Obstacle Course Face Painting & temporary tattoo booth

Magic Shows

Live Music

Inflatable Zorb Balls

Water Balloon Battle

Go Kart Races

Carnival Games like skeeball, high striker, basketball, and more

Meet & Greet with Mr. Wacky

Costume Contest with Great Prizes

